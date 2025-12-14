Inside John Goodman's relationship with Roseanne Barr after the scandal that ended their iconic sitcom Roseanne

John Goodman has been candid about how his relationship with Roseanne Barr, who he co-starred with in Roseanne (1988-1997, 2018), has evolved in the years since the scandal that led to the cancellation of their sitcom.

John and Roseanne debuted as Dan and Roseanne Connor in 1988, playing husband and wife in the show that made them household names. The show continued for nearly a decade, and quickly became one of America's most-watched sitcoms, with the finale airing in 1997. The duo reunited for the 2018 revival, however it was quickly cancelled following Roseanne's scandal.

John Goodman in Roseanne with Roseanna Barr

The 2018 revival was met with excitement and huge viewership, although it was quite short lived, following Roseanne's scandal that occurred the same year. ABC cancelled the show within hours, stating that the tweet was "abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values," leaving the cast and crew stunned and confused on how to move forward without the namesake star.

© Getty Images Roseanne Barr February 14, 2023.

The scandal was caused by a tweet Roseanne posted that was widely regarded as racist, in which she compared Valerie Jarrett, one of Barack Obama's advisers, to an ape. Despite her apology, ABC swiftly announced the series cancellation. At the height of the controversy, John defended Roseanne, saying: "I'll put it this way, I was surprised at the response (from the network). And that's probably all I should say about it," adding: "I know for a fact that she's not a racist."

© Getty Images John Goodman and Roseanne Barr, March 27, 2018.

After the 2018 scandal, ABC continued the story later that year with a reworked series, The Conners, with John returning as Dan. Roseanne was quickly written out of the show, with her character dying of an opioid overdose, allowing ABC to continue the show without needing Roseanne to remain key to the story. For John, the shift changed his role, as his character suddenly had to face the grief of losing his wife.

The cast of The Conners.

John acknowledged earlier this year that his relationship with Roseanne has changed over time, particularly after her controversy. He told The Hollywood Reporter in July 2025 that he doesn't think he's spoken to Barr for "seven or eight years," adding: "I'd rather doubt if she wants to talk to me." However, reminiscing on their early friendship, John stated: "We hit if off from jump street" and emphasized: "It was a special time."

Today, The Conners continues without Roseanne, with John remaining key to the story. Although, it seems he and Roseanne are no longer in contact, he has maintained that they harbor no hard feelings despite the controversy. Their partnership remains iconic in sitcom history and the show shaped their careers and life in ways that they likely couldn't have predicted when it first aired in 1988.