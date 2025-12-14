Star Trek star bids farewell to much-loved character

Actress Christina Chong has officially wrapped filming on the fifth and final season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, marking the end of her five-year journey as La'an Noonien-Singh. The actress shared the news on Instagram on Saturday, December 13 2025, posting a photo outside her Strange New Worlds trailer as she reflected on the role that has defined her time in the Star Trek universe.

© Variety via Getty Images Christina Chong at Entertainment Weekly's Annual Comic-Con Bash

"Today was the end of a 5 year mission for La'an, and what an incredible one it was…" Christina wrote in the caption.

Fans were quick to flood the comments with messages of gratitude and emotion, praising her portrayal of the complex, guarded Starfleet officer. Many highlighted La'an's emotional growth across the series, noting her strength, vulnerability and relatability. Others thanked Christina for bringing a new, non-legacy character to life in a franchise with such a long and devoted history.

© Variety via Getty Images Christina with Akiva Goldsman, Ethan Peck, Paul Wesley, Henry Alonso Myers, Jess Bush, Rebecca Romijn at the Variety Comic-Con Studio

"It feels like it just started," one fan wrote. "Thanks for adding a fantastic character to this timeless franchise."

Christina has previously spoken openly about La'an's evolution, particularly following her traumatic experiences with the Gorn. In a July 2025 interview, she explained that facing her greatest fear allowed La'an to finally lower her guard.

© Variety via Getty Images Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Paul Wesley, Christina Chong at the "Star Trek Universe" panel

"Now there's an element of her dropping her defenses," Christina said. "It's like, 'Okay, I can win. I can survive. Everything's okay.'"

That growth also paved the way for lighter moments in season three, including a romantic storyline with Mr Spock, played by Ethan Peck. "She's allowing herself to live more," Christina said at the time. "And that also involves maybe some romantic moments as well."

© Variety via Getty Images Christina is sad to be leaving the show

In an interview with Untitled, Christina revealed how she landed the role during the pandemic. "It was during the pandemic, so everything was done online. I sent in one self-tape and was asked to do a Zoom screen test with Henry Alonso Myers. It wasn't until just before the test that I knew I was auditioning for Star Trek," she said.

"I'm grateful that I became a fan of Star Trek during the job because I don't think I'd have landed the role if I'd been a long-time fan. It would have been too overwhelming. I couldn't have asked for more supportive casting directors.

"They helped me through the whole process, and Henry is the nicest show runner I've ever met. It was maybe the day after the test that I got the offer, and seven days later I was flying to Toronto to quarantine for two weeks. It was a complete whirlwind! I should mention I didn't know much about La'an. I accepted the job off of three scenes, but boy, did the risk pay off."

While filming has now concluded, fans still have more to look forward to. Season four of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is set to premiere in 2026, with two unaired seasons still to come before La'an's final chapter is revealed on screen.