Jerry Seinfeld and rarely-seen kids reveal matching smiles in new family photos at star-studded event

Jerry Seinfeld stepped out over the weekend with his wife, Jessica Seinfeld, and his rarely-seen kids. The couple and their three children revealed matching smiles at the Good+ Foundation Summer Dinner hosted by Jessica at her and Jerry's East Hamptons home.

Jerry, 71, and Jessica, 53, share three kids – Sascha, 24, Julian, 22, and Shepherd, 19. The Seinfelds showed up in style to the annual Good+ Foundation summer dinner, which brought together some of the most iconic voices in comedy and culture to champion the foundation's mission of supporting under-resourced families.

The event was star-studded. Joining Jessica and Jerry in the Hamptons were Jimmy Fallon, Sarah Silverman, Kevin Love, Michael J. Fox, Molly Sims, and Lorne Michaels, among others.

© Matteo Prandoni and Todd Rubin of BFA.com Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld and their kids, Shepherd, Julian Seinfeld, and Sascha

Jessica founded the Good+ Foundation in 2001 to support under-resourced families through a unique combination of donations, programs, and partnerships. Jerry, Jimmy, and Sarah performed at the dinner, the summer dinner, reflecting on family, parenting, and why this cause hits home.

Jerry and Jessica's three kids

While Sascha, Julian, and Shepherd were at the Good+ Foundation summer dinner, the three Seinfeld kids are usually very private.

© Matteo Prandoni and Todd Rubin of BFA.com The Good+Foundation Summer Dinner was star-studded

Sascha was born in November 2000 and is a writer, just like her parents. While attending Duke University, she wrote a sketch for the fifth season of Inside Amy Schumer.

"Congratulations @amyschumer on a new season of Inside Amy Schumer!" Jessica shared to Instagram at the time. "The show is brilliant, and – proud mom alert – what an honor for @saschaseinfeld to have been a writer on a sketch in the first episode."

Sascha reposted the news to her own Instagram, writing that she was "honored" to have been part of it.

© Matteo Prandoni and Todd Rubin of BFA.com Jimmy Fallon performing at the Good+Foundation Summer Dinner

Julian is their middle child. Just like his big sister, he studied at Duke University, graduating this May. Jessica congratulated her son in a post to Instagram, writing: "Four unforgettable years filled with challenges, opportunities, and triumphs – each one shaping Julian for what comes next. We're endlessly grateful for this extraordinary place and incredible families of the Class of 2025."

Jerry and Jessica's youngest, Shepherd, keeps the lowest profile. At the Good+ Foundation summer dinner, he wore a white t-shirt, a grey blazer. The 19-year-old towered over his older siblings and his mom. Shepherd is in his sophomore year at Duke University.

"Move-in weekend. All 3 baby birds have flown," Jessica wrote to Instagram last year. "Hope all of you first timers or last timers are holding up."

© Matteo Prandoni and Todd Rubin of BFA.com Jerry has been in comedy for almost 50 years

Jerry and Jessica looked happy to have their kids at the event with them. Jerry told Parade in an earlier interview about parenting: "I love it. I love having a family and kids and all the madness. There is no aspect of it I don't like. Even when it's horrible, I love it. I didn't realize how tired of single life I was and how ready I was for married life."