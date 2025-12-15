Geri Halliwell-Horner and Christian Horner put on united front alongside rarely-seen stepdaughter Olivia

Geri Halliwell-Horner and her husband Christian Horner, the former principal for the Red Bull Formula One team, have made their first public appearance together since October, putting on a united front following their difficult year.

On 14 December, the couple were pictured at a football game in London, the Brentford vs Leeds United match, as part of the Premier League.

© Shutterstock Geri Halliwell-Horner and Christian Horner with Olivia at the football game

The pair decided to keep it as a low-key family outing as they brought along Christian's daughter from his previous marriage, Olivia, to join them for the game.

The former Spice Girl appeared to be wearing a puffy cream-coloured jacket and a white cap, while her husband opted for a grey coat and scarf.

Geri Halliwell-Horner and Christian Horner's difficult year

In July 2025, it was announced that Christian had been relieved of his position as the team principal for the Red Bull Formula One team, after having served in the role for 20 years. Laurent Mekies, who was the principal of sister team Racing Bulls, immediately succeeded him.

His dismissal came just 17 months after he had been accused of "inappropriate behaviour" by a female colleague. Red Bull GmbH, the team's parent company, cleared him twice of the claims, and he denied all accusations during the investigations.

Moreover, Christian's ex-wife, Beverley Allen, who was the mother of Olivia, died this year following a two-year battle with eye cancer.

Geri Halliwell-Horner and Olivia Horner's relationship

The 'Wannabe' singer and her 12-year-old stepdaughter have a very close bond, as they have been appearing more often together in public, including putting on a united front at the premiere for Victoria Beckham's Netflix miniseries.

Earlier in the year, Geri spoke on the Lessons from our Mothers podcast about stepping into the role of a stepmother, and explaining how she always wanted to make sure Olivia felt included.

"I always want to be respectful as a mother to the other mother," she said of looking after her stepdaughter, adding: "But equally, I want my stepdaughter to feel so much love and included and balanced."

In 2023, Christian also called his blended family "harmonious", adding: "I have a great relationship with Beverley and Beverley gets on with Geri, and Geri is great with Olivia and Olivia has a lovely relationship with Monty. It’s totally harmonious." Geri and Christian both have children from previous relationships: she looks after Bluebell, 19, whom she shares with her ex Sacha Gervasi, and he looks after Olivia, while the new couple share son Monty, 8.