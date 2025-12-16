Meet Simu Liu's music exec fiancée Allison Hsu

As Simu Liu steps back into the spotlight with his highly anticipated new show, The Copenhagen Test, which premieres on Peacock on December 27, no one has been more supportive than his fiancée, Allison Hsu. The Shang-Chi star proposed to the music executive in May 2025, more than two years after they revealed their romance in November 2022.

The pair have publicly supported each other's achievements on several occasions, and Allison often joins her partner at red carpet events. Join us as we discover all about the woman who captured Simu's heart.

High-powered and hardworking

© WireImage Allison is a music executive at Interscope Records

Allison is a music fan and has been working at Interscope Records since 2017, when she began interning there while studying at UCLA. She became the digital marketing director at the company in March 2023, and works with A-list artists like Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish.

The 28-year-old landed a spot on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list in 2022, an honor that she celebrated with an emotional message on social media.

© Instagram She was named on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2022

"I'm honored to be recognized as a young Asian-American woman in this industry that I only dreamt of being a part of as a little girl and music superfan growing up in Pennsylvania," she wrote.

"To work with artists and teammates every day who are equal parts kind, passionate and brilliant is something I will never take for granted. And thank you thank you thank you to my family, friends and mentors that have encouraged me and believed in me since day one. I couldn't do anything without you."

Budding romance

© Instagram Allison shared a snap of Simu which confirmed their romance

The Marvel actor was previously in a relationship with actress Jade Bender, yet revealed in September 2022 that he was going through a breakup. Simu and Allison went public with their romance in November of that year, with the raven-haired beauty sharing a photo to Instagram of her beau hugging her from behind while attending a concert.

They made their red carpet debut in the same month at the Violent Night premiere, and the duo visited Taiwan together that December.

Loved-up

© Getty Images for Vanity Fair They share their love for each other on social media

Simu and Allison are not afraid to sing each other's praises in the press and on social media. The 36-year-old told People in 2022 that he couldn't help but admire the digital marketing manager, whom he called a "fighter".

"She's a bad***, she's a fighter and she's very, very passionate about all things in life, her work, her job, and her other things. And that's a language that I speak very well, and I am happy to see where it goes."

© Instagram Simu and Allison often travel together

He later shared with the publication that he was "tremendously happy" with Allison. "I think everyone knows the feeling of being in a situation where they're not fully happy, and then all of a sudden, for that to change...it's such a breath of relief," he said.

"I feel challenged and loved and cared for, and I feel championed." Simu posted an emotional birthday tribute to his partner in August 2023, reiterating his admiration for her.

© Getty Images The duo are often spotted out and about on dates

"She inspires me in her passion for music (well…one musician specifically), teaches me how to balance a busy and chaotic schedule with grace, and touches me in how she cares for each and every person in her life," he wrote on Instagram.

"Most importantly, she shows me that the people we love are always worth fighting for…There's simply nothing better than holding your hand. Thanks for never giving up on me."

Popping the question

© Instagram Simu and Allison got engaged in May 2025

The couple announced their engagement in May 2025 with sweet Instagram posts featuring snaps of the special moment. On Allison's social media, she shared photos of her stunning new diamond ring as she hugged her fiancé, with the streets of Paris sprawling in the background.

In another shot, the pair looked lovingly into each other's eyes as they stood in front of the glittering Eiffel Tower, with Allison's hands on Simu's face and her ring glinting in the light. "Us forever," she captioned the carousel of photos, as celebrities like Florence Pugh, Renee Rapp, Ariana DeBose and Gracie Abrams shared their congratulations in the comment section.

© Instagram He popped the question in Paris

Simu posted a touching tribute on Instagram following the proposal, which saw him lifting Allison in the air and sharing a sweet kiss while surrounded by flowers.

"From weekends in Paris, day trips to Palm Springs, long nights on set, afternoons vegging on the couch and everything in between, I choose you forever and always," he wrote. "I love you fiancé!!!!!!!" she commented below.