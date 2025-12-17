Carlos Alcaraz announces unexpected career decision: 'It's very difficult for me to write this'

Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz has announced a shock split from his longtime coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, after more than seven years together. They began working together when Alcaraz was still a teenager, a partnership that went on to yield 24 career titles, including six Grand Slam victories.

Carlos took to Instagram on December 17 to share the news. Alongside a carousel of photographs of the duo, the tennis player penned: "It's very difficult for me to write this post… After more than seven years together, Juanki and I have decided to end our time together as coach and player.

"Thank you for turning my childhood dreams into reality. We started this journey when I was just a kid, and throughout this time you've accompanied me on an incredible trip, both on and off the court. And I've thoroughly enjoyed every step of it with you. We reached the top, and I feel that if our sporting paths had to diverge, it should be from up there. From the place we always worked towards and always aspired to reach."

© Getty Images The pair have worked together for over seven years

Carlos continued: "So many memories are flooding back that choosing just one wouldn't be fair. You've helped me grow as an athlete, but above all, as a person. And something I value immensely: I've enjoyed the process. That's what I'll take with me, the journey we've shared.

"Now, a time of change is coming for both of us, new adventures and new projects. But I'm certain that we'll face them in the right way, giving our best, as we always have. Always adding value."

He concluded: "I wish you all the best in everything that's to come. I'm comforted by the knowledge that we gave everything we had, that we offered everything to each other. Thank you for everything, Juanki!"

Juan was recently awarded the ATP Coach of the Year alongside Samuel Lopez for their work with Carlos. The tennis player won the Roland Garros and US Open titles in 2025 among eight trophies overall in the year. Juan also took to social media to share a heartfelt statement.

© AFP via Getty Images Carlos announced the news on Instagram

"Today is a difficult day. One of those when it's hard to find the right words. Saying goodbye is never easy, especially when there are so many shared experiences behind it. We have worked hard, grown together, and shared unforgettable moments," he began.

© Getty Images Alcaraz beat Sinner a four-set win at the US Open

"I want to thank you for the time, the trust, the learning, and above all, for the people who have surrounded me throughout this journey. I take with me laughter, challenges overcome, conversations, support during difficult moments, and the satisfaction of having been part of something truly unique. Today, a very important chapter of my life comes to an end. I close it with nostalgia, but also with pride and excitement for what may come next. I know that everything I have lived has prepared me to be better."

He continued: "Thank you, Carlos, for the trust, the effort, and for making your way of competing make me feel so special. I wish you all the best, both professionally and personally. I wish I could have continued. I am convinced that good memories and good people always find a way to cross paths again. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

HELLO!'s tennis correspondent, Sharnaz Shahid, spoke to us about the news. "For seven years, Ferrero wasn't just a coach; he was the architect of Carlos’s entire career, taking him from a talented teenager to a six-time Grand Slam champion," she said. "To split now, especially after winning the French and US Opens this year feels like a massive gamble. It’s a brave move, but in the world of elite tennis, changing the formula when you're already at the top is the ultimate test of a champion's instincts."

