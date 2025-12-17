Emily in Paris star Ashley Park reunites with co-star ex Paul Forman on the red carpet - photos

Emily in Paris is back, and last night the stars of the hit Netflix series descended on the red carpet in the French capital for the premiere of season 5.

Two people in attendance were cast members, Ashley Park and Paul Forman, who reunited publicly for the first time after they ended their two-year relationship in October. The pair were photographed in group shots of the cast, keeping their distance from each other.

© Getty Images Ashley can be seen at the front in the red gown while her ex Paul stood in the back row, furthest to the left

Ashley looked gorgeous for the event, wearing a killer red corset-style gown featuring a fishtail skirt with satin and lace panels, matching her newly dyed fiery red locks, which were styled in a glamorous Hollywood bombshell-inspired blow-dry.

"Premiere in Paris," wrote the actress on Instagram, 34, sealing the post with a kiss and red love heart emoji. Lily Collins, Ashley's co-star, was one of the first to rush in with a reaction to the stunning photo, writing: "I'm unwell [flame emoji]"

© Getty Images Ashley looked goreous in a fiery red corsest-style gown

Ashley and Paul's shock split

Reports that the couple, who met while filming the show, Ashley playing Mindy Chen and Paul her on-screen lover Nicolas de Léon, had split began to surface in October after a significant lack of posts shared on their respective Instagram accounts.

© Dave Benett HELLO! caught up with Ashley and Paul during London Fashion Week last year

Their break-up came after HELLO! caught up with the couple during a London Fashion Week event at Todds in Mayfair.

"We're having a lovely evening," they told me, as Ashley showed off her glorious gold bag from the Luxe collection, covered in handcrafted embellishments. During the evening in November 2024, the duo looked happier than ever.

Their special bond

The couple kept their relationship as private as they could and while the pair eventually revealed the true nature of their relationship, it took them a year and a half to go public with their romance.

Talking about her nerves around dating Paul, Ashley previously told Good Morning America: "What we are nervous about is sometimes when people are dating in real life, the chemistry is not there. One of the things I've loved about him, first, is that he's just a luxury of a scene partner. I was honestly so excited to get back on the set and screen with him, just as a scene partner, because he's a joy to work with," she added."

© @ashleypark Instagram Paul didn't leave Ashley's side during her sepsis diagosis

However, one of the biggest catalysts for the couple revealing their love was in January 2023, when Ashley had tonsillitis that spiralled into critical septic shock, and Paul didn't leave her bedside.

"Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this. You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know. I love you Paul. More than I can ever say," she said following the ordeal.