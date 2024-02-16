Blogger Laura Merritt Walker announces son, 3, has died in a 'tragic accident'

Lifestyle blogger Laura Merritt Walker has announced her three-year-old son, Callahan, has died in a 'tragic accident'.

Taking to Instagram, the Merritt and Style blogger shared a heartbreaking tribute dedicated to her youngest son.

She wrote: "We are completely broken-hearted to share that we lost our precious Callahan in a tragic accident last week. He was such a blessing and brought so much joy to our whole family."

Cal-Bear was absolutely adored by his big brothers and loved them beyond measure", she continued. "As parents we are completely shattered at the loss of our baby boy. We take comfort knowing he is being held in the arms of Jesus."

Laura signed off the post: "We would be honored to have your prayers for peace and strength over our family during this impossible time."

© @merrittandstyle Instagram Laura and her family

Callahan was the youngest of three siblings, including 10-year-old Beckham and seven-year-old Chamberlain. Laura shares her three sons with husband David Walker, who had shared photos of their son since the heartbreaking announcement.

Fellow influencers and fans were shocked by the announcement and took to the comments to send their condolences to the family.

"All the moms on the internet are surrounding you with a massive hug. There is nothing we can say to stop the pain. We are just so sorry", said podcasting duo Cat and Nat.

© @merrittandstyle Instagram Laura and Cal at Christmas

YouTuber Brittani Boren Leach, who has also experienced child loss, commented: "I’ll be praying for you and your family, this absolutely breaks my heart because I know this heartache and I’m just so sorry".

"Oh my goodness I am so so sorry. There are literally no words. Something a parent should never have to experience. Goodness wrapping my arms around y’all and praying so hard for you right now. Sending y’all so much love", added influencer Peyton Baxter.

A sergeant from Frisco Police Department in Tesco confirmed to PEOPLE that officers had responded to a drowning call involving a child last week, but further details about the incident that led to Callahan's death are not yet known.

Laura shares her blog, Merritt and Style, with her sister Cristie Merritt Taylor, who shares daughters Mia and Merritt with her husband Mark Taylor. The family have yet to comment on the death as of right now.