Yellowstone star Kevin Costner's latest photo has fans saying the same thing

Kevin Costner recently visited the upscale Western retailer Kemo Sabe, where he was photographed with owner Wendy Kunkle and 'vibe manager' Kate Valdmanis.

The 68-year-old actor, known for his roles in iconic films like "Dances With Wolves," was seen scrolling through a digital playlist, leading fans to speculate about his music choices.

The caption of the post read, "When Kevin Costner comes in to Kemo Sabe, you let him pick the playlist. We don't make the rules. Swipe to see Kevin consulting the perfect tunes with our Vibe Manager, Kate!"

Fans were curious about his playlist selection, with many humorously inquiring if he included any songs by singer Jewel.

© Instagram Kevin Costner makes a drop in to Kemo Sabe for a hat

This query comes amidst rumors that Kevin and Jewel spent the New Year's Eve holiday together. Just days before, Jewel had posted a picture from a performance in Telluride, Colorado, not far from where Kevin was spotted in Aspen.

While there's no concrete evidence of them being in Colorado together, it is believed that they celebrated the New Year together.

© Instagram Kevin wowed fans

They were first seen in each other's company at Richard Branson's Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands during the Thanksgiving weekend in November.

The Yellowstone star was there for a tennis fundraiser for Jewel's Inspiring Children Foundation. In her post, Jewel mentioned Kevin expressing gratitude for his mentorship to the children at the fundraising event.

© Noam Galai Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner recently divorced

Reports suggest that they flew to the Caribbean together, spent a significant amount of time there, and left together, seemingly inseparable.

Jewel's 12-year-old son Kase, whom she shares with ex-husband Ty Murray, also appeared to be part of the trip, as he was seen in Jewel's Instagram beach photos.

This budding relationship comes just three months after Kevin finalized his divorce from Christine Baumgartner, his wife of nearly two decades.

Jewel's romantic history includes her marriage to Ty Murray from 2008 to 2014 and links to several notable figures, including Sean Penn, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Charlie Whitehurst, Christopher Douglas, and Colin Ferguson.

