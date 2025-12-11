What happened between Jewel and her famous ex-husband after 16 years together?

Jewel now keeps her love life firmly out of the spotlight, but there was a time when she was in a high-profile, six-year marriage to Ty Murray. The singer tied the knot with the world champion cowboy back in August 2008, and they welcomed their only child together in July 2011.

After a 16-year relationship, the pair announced their divorce in July 2014. Jewel and Ty have remained amicable and continue to co-parent their child. "I do feel like we are friends," Ty told People in October 2014. "That’s really important to me on a lot of levels. We’re all in a really good spot and we’re all getting all our needs met.”

HELLO! delves into Ty Murray's life, his current path, and his former relationship with the Grammy-winning star.

© Getty Images World champion cowboy Ty is a nine-time world champion cowboy and grew up on horseback in the Arizona desert. He competed at his first National Finals Rodeo in 1989 and became the youngest all-around world champion in PRCA history at age 20. Ty now owns his own ranch in Stephenville, Texas. "I love horses and have always loved horses and believe that they are the sweetest, most magnificent and misunderstood creatures on the planet,” he told Cowboys and Indians in December 2023.

© Getty Images Relationship with Jewel Jewel and Tie enjoyed an intimate wedding ceremony at the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas in August 2008. In July 2014, Jewel announced on her blog that the pair were divorcing after six years of marriage. In a post titled, "Dear World," she opened up about their "thoughtful and tender undoing." "For some time we have been engaged in private and difficult, but thoughtful and tender undoing of ourselves," she penned. "Ty and I have always tried to live the most authentic life possible, and we wanted our separation as husband and wife to be nothing less loving than the way we came together." "Due to the spirit in which we have gone about this separation, we trust we can remain dear friends who hold each other in high esteem, which is so important to us as parents – we wish only what is best for our son," she added.

© Getty Images Bull rider Ty doesn't only compete on horses, he's also a professional bull rider. He has earned two bull riding championships and seven all-around titles. Ty co-founded the Professional Bull Riders in the early 1990s and was the president of the association in the early 2000s.



© Getty Images Jewel and Ty's son Jewel and Ty co-parent their son, Kase Townes Murray. "I felt like somebody went to a cabinet, pulled out a perfect baby and handed him over. It’s overwhelming," Ty told People following his child's birth. "We had a name list a long time ago, before we were even married," he shared. "I like one syllable names."