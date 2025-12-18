Ultra-private '80s star Sissy Spacek makes rare appearance to celebrate husband of 51 years

Sissy Spacek made a rare appearance on Tuesday night at the New York premiere of Marty Supreme alongside her husband, Jack Fisk, and their daughter, Schuyler Fisk.

The 75-year-old arrived in an all-black outfit, including a coat, dress shoes and a scarf. She wore her brunette locks in an elegant updo, with strands falling around her face, and kept her makeup simple with a peachy pink lipstick.

© Getty Images Sissy walked side by side with her husband, Jack Fisk

Her 79-year-old husband, who worked as the production designer on the Timothée Chalamet-led film, towered over his wife while sporting a charcoal-hued suit with a black button-up shirt underneath.

Schuyler, 43, matched with her mom in black trousers, a black blazer and stylish black dress shoes. She completed the look with a black clutch and wore her dark blonde hair in gentle waves down her back.

Sissy is a recluse and rarely appears at industry events, yet walked hand-in-hand on Tuesday with her husband of more than 50 years to support his latest project.

The couple first met while filming 1973's Badlands, in which Sissy starred, and Jack worked as the art director. They tied the knot in 1974 and welcomed kids Schuyler and Madison in 1982 and 1988, respectively.

© Variety via Getty Images They were accompanied by their daughter, Schuyler

Sissy is best known for her roles in Carrie, 3 Women, In the Bedroom and The Coal Miner's Daughter, which won her the Best Actress Oscar in 1981. That same year, the duo decided to leave LA altogether and start a quiet life in Virginia, far away from the spotlight.

They then moved to their 210-acre horse farm, purchased in 1978, so their daughters could grow up surrounded by nature. "We moved there not because we didn't love LA, but we wanted to raise our children in a more natural environment," the mom of two told Yahoo.

© Bettmann Archive The couple decided to move to Virginia in 1981

"[An environment] where they could make mistakes, ride ponies, do stupid stuff and climb trees and not have to deal with that celebrity child thing." She reiterated her sentiment in an interview with Garden and Gun, sharing that the farm became her refuge.

"I wanted to give my children roots. Have them grow up with animals and dirt between their toes," the Oscar winner explained. "In 1978, my husband and I got the farm as a place to get away for a month or so. Then in 1981, I got pregnant with Schuyler, and the stays got longer."

© WireImage Sissy is a proud mom of two daughters

"I love cities. I do. But nature is my refuge. A bug hitting a screen on a summer night is music to me. The wind in the trees, the creek running full after a storm. All of those sounds are a choir that fills me up and calms me. It took me a long time to realize that."

Sissy's appearance at the Marty Supreme premiere proved her willingness to support her husband, who is a highly acclaimed production designer.

© Getty Images Jack is an acclaimed production designer

Jack has worked on everything from Carrie, which Sissy starred in, to The Tree of Life, Killers of the Flower Moon, There Will Be Blood and The Revenant.

He earned Oscar nominations for the latter two films, in 2008 and 2016, respectively.