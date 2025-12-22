1980's actress and Tom Hanks' co-star Bess Armstrong steps out in LA

'80s star Bess Armstrong made a rare appearance on Wednesday in Los Angeles alongside her husband, John Fiedler, with whom she tied the knot in 1986.

The 72-year-old looked incredible as she ran errands, dressed in a gray hooded jacket, a white shirt and green sweatpants. She completed the casual look with gray shoes, a black bag and black sunglasses.

Her blonde locks were styled in a straight bob and she wore no makeup. Her producer husband sported black sweatpants and a large black jacket over a white collared shirt.

Bess, who was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland, rose to fame after starring as Julia Peters in the '70s sitcom On Our Own, and followed this with roles in Getting Married and How to Pick Up Girls!

The actress found her stride in the '80s with parts in The Four Seasons with Alan Alda, High Road to China with Tom Selleck and Jaws 3-D with Dennis Quaid. She also acted alongside Tom Hanks in 1983's Nothing in Common, and appeared in several TV shows over the years, including Frasier, Boston Legal and My So-Called Life with Claire Danes and Jared Leto.

She revealed to The Baltimore Sun in 1990 that her former co-stars were all a delight to work with. "He's very sweet," she said of Tom Selleck, before adding that Alan Alda was "a darling, wonderful, sweet, great man". As for Tom Hanks, Bess said: "We knew each other the moment we met. We were laughing within no time."

Bess has been open in the past about how becoming a mother impacted her career forever, leaving her with no choice but to climb back up through the ranks of Hollywood. She decided to prioritize her family after the death of her daughter, Lucy, who was born severely disabled in 1986.

Lucy was born with an underdeveloped brain and passed away six months after her birth. "She was wonderful, and we loved her," Bess told The Baltimore Sun. "The enduring gift that our daughter, Lucy, has given to us as a family is that there's really nothing we take for granted. Just nothing."

Bess and John soon welcomed their eldest son, Luke, and the actress decided to be picky about the projects she took on in order to be with her family. "It really did put me out of the business for two years," she told the publication.

"The business is very fickle. They make assumptions that if you've dropped out of sight, it's for professional reasons. It was a harder climb back up. It was very frustrating, but it was necessary. There was nothing to do but go through it."

She added that it was difficult to find roles once she had reached a certain age, due to the double standards in Hollywood.

"The minute Entertainment Tonight says you're 30, it's all over until you're 45 and can play the mother of older children," she explained.

"You see leading men who you know are older than you are, who you've worked with several times, and suddenly, 'Oh no, you're too old to work opposite them.'"

"The leading men lose their hair, they get pot bellies. It doesn't matter. They just play opposite younger and younger women."