Christie Brinkley and her daughter Sailor could be sisters in matching red carpet moment

Christie Brinkley's daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook, was her mom's doppelgänger at a recent event in NYC, where the duo dazzled on the red carpet in matching looks.

The supermodel wowed in a sleek, long-sleeved black gown with a high neckline and gathered ruching at the waist that showcased her lithe figure. She added open-toed heels and a pink lip to complete the look, with her blonde locks artfully curled.

© WWD via Getty Images Christie and Sailor looked so alike at the NYC event

Sailor, 27, stood slightly taller than her mom in a head-turning sequined gown with a V-neckline and thin straps. She accessorized with a delicate bracelet and peep-toe black heels. Her blonde hair, almost the exact same shade as her mother's tresses, fell down past her shoulders in gentle waves.

The pair were all smiles at the 2025 Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York City on Wednesday night, looking incredibly similar despite their 44-year age gap. Christie and Sailor are not afraid of a matching moment, and previously sported the same soft orange co-ord set at a luncheon in August, where they looked like sisters.

Learn more about Christie's three children below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Christie Brinkley's sweet tribute to her 3 children inside her $30 million castle-style mansion

Sailor is following in Christie's footsteps and pursuing a modeling career, which has taken off in recent years. The blonde beauty has appeared in Sports Illustrated and Vogue, and even walked the runway with her mom for the Elie Tahari show during New York Fashion Week in 2019.

"[My mom's] biggest advice when it comes to being on a set would be just to be as gracious as you can. I always try and introduce myself to everyone in the room. And I always try and acknowledge everyone in the room," Sailor told People of her modeling journey. "Because I mean, my job is almost pretty much the easiest."

© WWD via Getty Images Christie welcomed Sailor when she was 44

"That's what she taught me, is to really acknowledge my surroundings while I'm in it and not be a diva and have fun with the creatives that I'm working with," she continued.

Christie and Sailor are so similar that they even match with the same people on dating apps, as the 71-year-old revealed on the Are You A Charlotte? podcast.

© Instagram Sailor is a model just like her mom

"[Sailor] wanted to see what kind of guys [would match]…and she put me up there [on the dating app]…and she said, 'Mom, you're right not to go on it, because the same guys that said yes to me, are saying yes to you,'" Christie recalled.

Sailor has been candid about her struggles with body image in the past and shared a powerful message on social media in May 2020 about her ongoing journey.

© Instagram She has been open about her body image struggles

"I've been so down on myself recently. Crying about my cellulite, letting the fat on my body ruin my day, getting mad that I'm not as skinny as I once was," she wrote. "The body dysmorphia and leftover eating disorder tendencies have been coming in strong…I'm so tired of thinking anything makes up ME is something to be ashamed of."

Christie shares Sailor with her ex-husband, Peter Cook. She is also a mom to Alexa Ray Joel, whom she welcomed with her second husband, Billy Joel. Her son, Jack, was welcomed with her third husband, Richard Taubman, and was later adopted by Peter Cook shortly after their 1996 marriage.