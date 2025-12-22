Victoria Beckham breaks her silence after son Brooklyn blocks the family on social media

Victoria Beckham has broken her silence following reports that her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, has blocked his entire family on Instagram – a move that appears to have deepened an already simmering family rift.

© Instagram Victoria toasted her team at her Christmas party

The fashion designer, 51, put on a brave front earlier this week as she shared a series of upbeat Instagram clips from her Victoria Beckham Beauty offices, raising a shot glass with colleagues and joking about life in the spotlight just days before Christmas.

The light-hearted post came after a dramatic weekend in which claims emerged that Victoria and her husband, David Beckham, had unfollowed Brooklyn on social media. That speculation was swiftly shut down by Brooklyn’s younger brother, Cruz Beckham, who publicly clarified what had actually happened.

© Instagram Brooklyn is married to American actress Nicola Peltz

"My mum and dad would never unfollow their son," Cruz wrote online. "They woke up blocked. As did I."

While the sudden blocking left fans stunned – and fuelled questions about what might have prompted it – Victoria appeared determined not to let the drama overshadow the festive season. In one clip, she cheerfully toasted her team, quipping: "Cheers to me! Enough about me – what do you guys think about me?"

© Instagram David and Romeo joined Victoria at her Victoria Beckham Beauty Christmas celebrations in New York

In another moment, she was filmed sitting down to a Christmas meal, hair clips still in place, joking that her recent Netflix documentary taught her one key lesson: she looks best in "a room full of light." A professional camera light beamed down as she filmed content for her beauty brand, underscoring her commitment to work even amid personal turbulence.

Captioning the post, Victoria wrote: "It’s a tough job being me, but someone’s gotta do it! Some unseen footage from the recent @victoriabeckhambeauty Creative Director series. Happy holidays everyone! xx."

© David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hugo Boss David Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham in 2019

The timing of the post inevitably drew attention, with fans reading between the lines as the Beckham family’s private tensions played out very publicly. Brooklyn, who now lives in the US with his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, has not commented on the reported blocking, leaving the reason for the move unclear.

© Getty Images David paid his respects at Mani's funeral

Dad David Beckham also made a recent public appearance after being blocked by his son. The former professional football player attended the funeral for The Stone Roses bassist Gary 'Mani' Mounfield on Monday 22 December, where he joined a lineup of stars paying their respects to the late musician.

David's appearance marks the first time he's been pictured since his younger son Cruz claimed a day earlier that he and his parents had all recently been blocked by Brooklyn. "It's just very sad and impossible to understand," a source close to the Beckhams told HELLO! of how David and Victoria are grappling with the growing family rift.