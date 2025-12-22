Vince Vaughn enjoys rare courtside outing with lookalike son at Clippers game

Actor Vince Vaughn enjoyed a rare public outing with his lookalike son, Vernon, as the pair took in a Los Angeles Clippers game together – and it was impossible to ignore their resemblance.

© Getty Images Vince and Vernon Lindsay Vaughn attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers

Vince, 55, was all smiles as he sat courtside with Vernon, who cut a relaxed figure in a white T-shirt while grinning for the camera. The low-key father-son moment offered a glimpse into the actor’s private family life, which he largely keeps out of the spotlight.

Vince shares two children – Vernon and daughter Locklyn – with wife Kyla Weber, whom he married in 2010. While the actor is famously private about his home life, he has been spotted enjoying sporting events with his family over the years, often choosing basketball games as a relaxed way to spend time together away from red carpets and film sets.

© Getty Images Vince and his children Lochlyn and Vernon attending a basketball game in 2023

The recent Clippers outing wasn’t the first time Vince has blended family and fandom. He has previously attended games with his children and wife, embracing the role of devoted dad alongside his long-standing love of live sport.

Away from fatherhood duties, Vince remains one of Hollywood’s most recognisable stars. He rose to fame in the late 1990s with breakout roles in Swingers and The Lost World: Jurassic Park, before cementing his status as a comedy heavyweight with hits including Wedding Crashers, Dodgeball and Old School. In recent years, he has diversified his career with more dramatic turns, earning praise for his performances in projects such as Brawl in Cell Block 99 and True Detective.

Vince has been open about being diagnosed with Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) and dyslexia, which he says motivated him to develop a strong work ethic to overcome challenges and succeed in his acting career.

© Getty Images Vince paid tribute to his family during his speech

In 2024, Vince’s contribution to film and television was officially recognised when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony was a family affair, with his wife and children proudly by his side as he accepted the honour – a milestone moment that underscored both his enduring career and his commitment to keeping family at the centre of his life.

The Wedding Crashers actor was thrilled to have his family by his side for the monumental occasion and paid a sweet tribute to them during an emotional speech at the ceremony.

© Getty Images Vince with wife Kyla Vaughn

"My beautiful wife Kyla, I'm so glad that you're with me on this now, I'm so grateful for you and these beautiful kids and for all the laughter that we share together," Vince said.

"As much as all this means, Vernon and Locklyn, you guys really do need to know that you guys are the most important thing in the world to me," he added.