Elizabeth Hurley looks stylish in festive jumper that she admits is older than her 23-year-old son Damian

Elizabeth Hurley proved that you can be both chic and cosy as she headed to the snowy mountains ahead of Christmas Day. The star looked stylish as she posed for the camera in a festive Ralph Lauren jumper - which she revealed was well over two decades old.

Elizabeth, 60, leant against the edge of her wooden chalet-style balcony in an unknown cold-weather location in the cream knit, which came with an intricate fair isle design around its roll neck. She posted the photo to her 3.2 million followers on Instagram, and made a surprising admission about the statement winter piece.

The star, who had kept her long hair tousled and make-up simple, wrote: "Shopping from my closet - I bought this @ralphlauren sweater before I had my son (@damianhurley1 is now 23 ) #winterwonderland." Her son Damian was born in 2002, after a short relationship with the late businessman Steve Bing.

The picture was well-received by her fans, with friend Trinny Woodall among those to 'like' the snap. Many commented that the designer sweater was "beautiful" and that she didn’t look a day over when she likely purchased it - having given birth to her only child at the age of 36.

Elizabeth’s relationship with Steve began not long after she split with Hugh Grant in 2000. In April this year, she revealed that she was dating Billy Ray Cyrus, and the 64-year-old singer has frequently appeared on her social media ever since - although it is unclear if the couple will be spending the festive celebrations together or if he may have taken the snowy snap.

This included earlier in December when she snuggled up to her boyfriend - the father of Miley Cyrus - while wearing a black sheer Versace negligee in another Instagram picture. She captioned the post: "Happy cuddles & Versace." Many, once more, commented on her youthful appearance.

Elizabeth opened up about her health lifestyle back in October. "I think probably because of my work with the Breast Cancer Foundation, I've really listened to what they've said about health," she told the Daily Mail. "Of course, when you're really looking after your health, you tend to look better at the same time.

"They definitely advise us not to carry any excess weight, and to exercise and eat healthily, and they advise against alcohol, so I try to follow those guidelines as much as I can. I don't drink much alcohol at all. I've also found that as I've got older, my body processes it less well than it did when I was younger. I only drink alcohol as an absolute treat now."