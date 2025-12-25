Harper Beckham, 14, pictured 'manifesting' at first Beckham family Christmas after Brooklyn blocking

David and Victoria Beckham always pull out all the stops when it comes to celebrating Christmas as a family: enormous trees, piles of presents and a celebration away from their London home. And, as they celebrate their first Christmas together following the recent escalation of the Beckham family's rift from eldest son Brooklyn, they're going for just as lavish a time as ever.

All taking to their social media pages, various members of the family including youngest son Cruz and his girlfriend Jackie Apostel, shared glimpses of the wonderful celebrations with their followers. However, as always, their only daughter, Harper, stole the show across her siblings' and parents' posts.

© Instagram Harper Beckham snapped during her Christmas 'manifestation' by her mother, Victoria

On Instagram, former Spice Girl turned fashion designer Victoria shared a snapshot of her 14-year-old daughter sitting and writing alone in what appeared to be the dining room, with an incredibly long hardwood table lined with tall candles and a gargantuan Christmas tree behind her filled with gold decorations and bright yellow lights.

© Instagram Harper and Cruz's girlfriend, Jackie shared some Christmas snacks

Captioning the post, the mother-of-four wrote: "Manifesting her wishes," tagging her daughter. Manifestation is an incredibly popular spiritual process, which involves focusing thoughts, emotions and actions, in order to bring your imagination into reality. It's also especially popular at this time of year for various reasons, but particularly due to the symbolic timing of the end of the year.

Harper Beckham was very busy this Christmas

However, when she wasn't manifesting on her own, Harper helped out behind the scenes with the snacks. Jackie shared a picture of a plate of snacks, including chocolate pralines, carrots, chocolate biscuits and mince pies, captioned "Santa snacks," tagging the 14-year-old.

© Instagram Victoria shared a photograph of a martini that her youngest son, Cruz, had made for her

Victoria shared even more pictures and videos of the family's activities, which included Cruz taking on the role of bartender, as she thanked him for making her a martini on her Instagram story, and also shared a video of Cruz playing the guitar for his parents while his dad received a pedicure.

© Instagram Victoria shared a photograph of Romeo, David and Cruz having a fun moment together in matching Santa hats

In another picture, Romeo and Cruz could be seen having a drink with their father, with the three all donning a special festive Santa hat.

The Beckham family rift

This year marks the first Christmas that the family has spent without their eldest son, Brooklyn, and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, after Cruz took to Instagram on Sunday, 21 December to explain that his parents had not unfollowed their son, but rather the family had "woke up blocked".

Reports of a rift date back to Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding in 2022, when tensions allegedly began when the bride-to-be didn't wear a dress designed by her mother-in-law, but escalated in 2025.

Brooklyn notably missed his mother's 51st birthday party in Miami and his dad's 50th birthday celebrations in May, also missing his father's knighthood ceremony in November.

He addressed the scrutiny for the first time in September, telling the Daily Mail: "There's always going to be people saying negative things, but I have a very supportive wife. Me and her, we just do our thing, we just keep our heads down and work. And we're happy. Everyone is always going to say rubbish."

A source close to the Beckhams spoke to HELLO!, telling us that the rift is "just very sad and impossible to understand."