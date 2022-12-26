Victoria Beckham's cheeky Christmas gift from David has left fans seriously envious

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

David and Victoria Beckham are quite the power couple - and their Christmas present to each other proves that humour is one of the secrets behind their 22-year marriage.

Taking to Instagram on Christmas day, mother-of-four Victoria delighted her 30.4 million followers with a cheeky photo of her and her beau. Looking radiant in the casual snap, a loved-up Victoria perched on her husband's knee. As the couple cosied up to one another, we couldn't help but notice VB's outfit, which was quite the switch-up from her usual runway-ready attire.

The fashion designer donned a pair of distressed denim jeans and a white hoodie emblazoned with the slogan: "All I want for Christmas is David Beckham".

"I got what I wanted this Christmas," the former Spice Girls star responded in her caption. David looked equally pleased with his wife's new outfit, grinning from ear to ear in the playful snap.

Victoria's cheeky Christmas gift made it's Instagram debut on Christmas Day

Fans found the humour in David's cheeky gift to his wife, rushing to the comments of Victoria's post to share their delight at the fashion item. "That was on my list too!" wrote one fan with a wink face emoji, as another agreed: "You got what I wanted too…"

"Where can I buy my wife this jumper?" quizzed a third fan. It may be too late for Christmas gifting, but those wishing to treat themselves to Victoria's epic pullover hoodie are in luck - it's only £37.55 from Redbubble.

The Beckham family have retreated to their country home in the Cotswolds ahead of Christmas Day and have been spending their time taking part in fun festive activities.

Romeo, Cruz and Harper joined in the festive fun wearing cosy matching pyjamas, while Brooklyn chose to stay in Florida with his wife Nicola and her family.

Victoria and David's eldest son has been sharing photos and videos of his stay at their £76million Palm Beach mansion whilst they celebrate Hanukkah.

