Awkward on-air interaction between Craig Melvin and Al Roker threatens to wreak havoc at home

Craig Melvin may be going home to some trouble! On the December 16 episode of the TODAY Show, Al Roker may have caused more drama than he intended. Watch in the video above as the co-stars, along with Sheinelle Jones, interviewed Dan Roth, the editor in chief of LinkedIn, about biohacking.

Dan shared some statistics about biohacking – a practice popularized by Dave Asprey and Andrew Huberman, that involves making tweaks to your lifestyle in order to optimize your health – when Al playfully jumped in, saying: "Craig told me that he's got a biohack to make life seem longer…get married!"

Craig, who is married to sports anchor and reporter, Lindsay Czarniak, did not expect Al to say that. The moment highlights the fine line that the TODAY Show hosts walk – balancing spontaneous banter and keeping distances from their private lives. But, Craig's quick save proved he is an old pro.

© NBC Craig, Lindsay, their son Delano and daughter Sybil on the latter's first communion

He and Lindsay tied the knot in 2011 after meeting in Beijing while covering the 2008 Olympics. The couple has two children - Delano "Del," 11, and Sybil "Sibby," nine.

The TODAY anchor and his family live in Connecticut. So, when Craig gets home to the suburbs after today's show, he might have some explaining to do. He jokingly shifted gears after interviewing Dan by saying: "Coming up, if I'm still married…"

But, fans of Craig and Lindsay know that they are very supportive of each other, especially of their careers. When Craig landed the co-hosting job in January 2025, his wife and their children cheered him on in the studio.

Craig and Lindsay married in Washington, D.C.

"I'm anxious but at the same time, it's the first time I've been this excited about anything outside the day I got married and the birth of my two children," Craig told People at the time. "I am beyond stoked."