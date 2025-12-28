Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev shares sizzling bikini photo

Nina Dobrev left fans completely swooning after sharing a striking new bikini snap on Instagram.

The Vampire Diaries star reclined effortlessly on a wooden bench inside a circular, barrel-style sauna, her silhouette framed perfectly by a huge round window overlooking a serene lakeside scene.

Wearing a sleek black string bikini, Nina stretched out with one leg extended and her arms relaxed behind her head, striking a pose that’s equal parts sultry and serene.

The natural light pouring through the window highlighted her toned figure, while bare trees and calm water outside create a peaceful, wintry contrast to the sizzling shot. "Mentally on airplane mode," she captioned the image.

Fans were quick to flood the comments section with praise, with one admirer summing up the collective reaction perfectly: "Seriously speechless for ur beauty."

After a sun-soaked Italian vacation with close friend Zac Efron, and breaking off her engagement with Shaun White, the 36-year-old has remained incredibly active on her social media pages, showcasing the incredible outfits she's worn to events such as friends' weddings and the CFDA Fashion Awards.

Recently she took to Instagram once again to share a new workout video, showing off her stamina and incredibly toned physique.

Alongside the glimpse into her workout routine, she shared the caption: "Booty. On. Fire. [fire emoji]. @melissawoodtepperberg kicking my butt and I'm definitely feeling the burn," adding four heart-on-fire emojis at the end of her caption.

The tagged personal trainer, who is also in the video, is Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, a celebrity wellness influencer with a following of over 1.3 million, including the likes of Cat Deeley – so, we know for sure that Nina's training with the best of the best!

For her workout, The Vampire Diaries star opted for a navy sports bra and sports leggings from premium athletic apparel brand alo, looking incredibly cool while she and Melissa focused primarily on working their lower body muscles.

The actress has previously shared her secrets to keeping motivated and sticking to her fitness routine.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar in 2017, she said: "We'll grab one of the cookbooks off my counter and open a random page and do our best to make the recipe, while destroying the kitchen in the process. We also work out together a lot. Before dinner we often meet up at a Les Mills [fitness] class together – my favourite is Grit – or a dance class, or go to the gym. We'll detox then retox."

She also made it clear that she believes strongly in balance, and doesn't like to restrict her eating, explaining: "On a good day, lunch will be a big salad with avocado and grilled salmon with lemon, which I'll make at home or order from Sweetgreen. If it's a cheat day, I'll have a burger."

However, she does make herself the same smoothie for breakfast every morning: "Sunwarrior protein powder, the chocolate flavour, half a banana, coconut peanut butter that I have shipped in from Hawaii, almond milk, spinach, kale and cinnamon." Nina added that she likes to start her day "healthfully".