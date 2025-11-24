Dua Lipa showcases incredible body in tiny bikini in sun drenched vacation photos

Dua Lipa is soaking up the sunshine and serving sizzling looks while doing it. The pop sensation took to Instagram to share a series of sun-drenched snaps from a dreamy vacation, and fans can't get enough of her radiant glow and daring style.

In the photos, Dua lounges aboard a yacht, basking in the golden sunlight while flaunting her toned figure in a barely-there, sparkling purple bikini.

© Instagram Dua Lipa shares some vacation photos

The triangle-cut top and thong-style bottoms showed off her enviable abs and sun-kissed skin, with a chunky gold bangle and layered necklaces adding a hint of glam to her laid-back look.

With her hair slicked back and minimal makeup, Dua let her natural beauty shine. In one cheeky shot, she playfully winks at the camera, oozing confidence and carefree vacation vibes.

© Instagram Dua Lipa with a rather large dog

Another snap shows the singer reaching out to pet a fluffy golden dog as the boat sails through clear blue waters, surrounded by lush green hills.

The "Levitating" hitmaker captioned the post "JEITO CARIOCA", embracing the local spirit as she appeared to be enjoying a Brazilian getaway.

© Instagram Dua Lipa on vacation

The singer recently opened up about starting a family with her fiancé Callum Turner amid a smash-hit world tour and another album in the works for the pop superstar.

Speaking to British Vogue, she confirmed her engagement to the 35-year-old after months of speculation and several flashes of her gorgeous ring on social media, and shared her baby plans with the world.

Dua revealed that while the pair do want to become parents one day, starting a family would come down to timing for the singer and her actor beau.

"I'd love to have kids one day," she told the publication. "But it's like the constant question of when would there ever be a good time – how it would fit in with my job and how it would work if I went on tour, and how much time out I'd have to take."

© GC Images Dua Lipa and Callum Turner in New York

"I think it's just one of those things that's going to happen when it happens. I love kids, but I think there's so much more to raising a child than just loving children," she said.

The 29-year-old shared how excited she was to get engaged to Callum, and detailed how he found the perfect ring for her.

"This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don't know, be best friends forever – it's a really special feeling," she explained.

"I'm obsessed with [the ring]. It's so me," Dua added. "It's nice to know the person that you're going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well."