Jelly Roll breaks down in tears as he is invited to join the Grand Ole Opry – watch

Jelly Roll has been invited to join the Grand Ole Opry from his mentor Craig Morgan during a surprise moment during his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. Craig sent a video message to Jelly to invite him to join The Grand Ole Opry, the home of country music which invites members based on career accomplishments, commitment to country music, and a connection to the Opry's history.

The 41-year-old Grammy-nominated singer broke down in tears as he watched the video from Craig, who congratulated Jelly on "all the great things happening in your career and to thank you for the positive difference you are making in the lives of so many people who need the help". Watch the moment above.

© Getty Images Jelly Roll has been invited to join the Opry

In 2021 Jelly made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry, and he told the audience at the time that it was 2008 that he discovered country music and Craig's music while he was incarcerated in a local penitentiary.

"In that jail cell I found strength in country music, and I used to listen to Craig Morgan sing "Almost Home" in my jail cell and think, 'I'm going to change my life when I get home,'" said Jelly who watched Craig perform at the Opry House when he left prison.

© Getty Images Jelly broke out in the mainstream in 2023

In the almost 20 years since, Jelly has turned his life around. In 2022 he broke out into mainstream success with the single "Son of a Sinner," which won three CMT Music Awards and saw him nominated for the Best New Artist award at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

He married his wife, Bunnie Xo, in 2016, and he has two children from previous relationships, a daughter, over whom he and Bunnie have full custody, and a son.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Jelly has been married to wife Bunnie for almost 10 years

In November 2025 he shared that his goal for 2026 was to take part in the New York marathon, planning to run, alongside his friend of over 20 years Greg Sanford. The pair have become accountability buddies as they both overhaul their lifestyles; Jelly has lost over 200lbs in three years, through exercise, cold plunges and sauna use, and a 10,000 step routine.

Radio airplay, recorded music sales, touring success and industry recognition are all considered when an artist is being betted for Opry membership, but Opry management is also looking "for a musical and a generational balance".

"Opry membership requires a passion for country music’s fans, a connection to the music’s history, and it requires commitment – even a willingness to make significant sacrifices to uphold that commitment. Often, the Opry seeks out those who seek out the Opry, though decisions aren’t based on which artists appear most on the show, either," reads their website.

As a newer artist who bridges country, rock, and rap, Jelly perfectly exemplifies the Opry's desire to appeal to both traditional country fans and a broader, younger audience." Since his 2021 debut, he has played the Opry numerous times, including most recently for two benefit shows in September 2025.