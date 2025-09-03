North West, 12, sparks online debate over controversial new piercing

Kim Kardashian's 12-year-old daughter, North West, is already just as big of a fashion icon as her mom. Last week, the fashion lover stepped out with Kim in Rome, debuting brand new blue hair. North paired her fresh hairdo with a pale blue ruffled skirt, black corset, playful collar, with a love heart handbag, and a pair of lace-up black boots. But, one accessory caught the eyes of fans. While walking with her mom in the Italian capital, North was spotted with a dermal finger piercing on her middle finger.

What is a dermal finger piercing?

© TikTok North debuted her new blue hair and a dermal piercing

Per Healthline, dermal piercings aren't like regular piercings as they "don't have a separate entry and exit point for jewelry." Dermal piercings sit on the top layer of skin and can be placed anywhere on one's body as long as the skin is flat. Many people have dermal piercings in their cheekbone, chest, and abdomen.

Unlike traditional piercings, dermal piercings carry a high risk of complications. If a dermal piercing gets infected, or if the necessary aftercare is ignored, bacteria can spread deep within the dermis level of the skin. Other complications include displacement – when the piercing becomes dislodged within the dermis and moves to another area of the skin – or tissue damage.

© Getty Images for DAOU Family Est Kim and North turning looks in Los Angeles

Fan reactions to North's piercing

The controversial piercing has churned up many reactions online. In a Reddit thread discussing the piercing, one user wrote: "Ugh, this poor kid." Another commented: "Man I wasn't allowed to have a piercing until I was 20." While internet warriors may have a lot of opinions, Kim doesn't seem too worried. She and North posted an outfit transition video to their joint TikTok account, as well as a collage of photos from their summer.

North's love of fashion

© Getty Images Even at NBA games, North wants to look fashionable

Aside from her brand new piercing, North is a fashion lover. When North was just a few months old, Kim told Grazia that her daughter gravitated toward "sweet things that are not too frilly," noting she favored simple, solid earth-tone pieces. A few years later at Vogue's Forces of Fashion conference, the reality star described a then 8-year-old North as "very opinionated" about what she wears, particularly if she dons too much black.

North is a regular guest of her mom to fashion events. She attended her first fashion show when she was just one year old. Matching Kim in all black, North snoozed her way in the front row of Givenchy's show during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2015. And in the fall of 2022, North attended the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show in baggy dark denim.

© Bertrand Rindoff Petroff North at her very first runway show

When North was six-years-old, she performed at her dad, Kanye West's Yeezy Season eight fashion show. Documented on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, North sang lyrics like: "This is my new team" and "Look at my shoes/They are cute and cool," before pointing at her cousin Penelope Disick and singing: "Yay, I love you Penelope."