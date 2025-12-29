Sara Davies shares photos from inside Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty's 'wonderful' wedding

Dragons' Den star Sara Davies has shared a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most talked-about celebrity events of the year. After a year-long engagement, Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly Ramsay tied the knot with Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty in a star-studded wedding in Bath on 27 December. Sara, 41, was among the A-list guests in attendance, later gushing about the "wonderful" day and a familiar face she bumped into.

Attending the ceremony with her husband, Simon, the businesswoman opted for a chic floral outfit with intricate metallic thread embroidered around the petal shapes. "All dolled up in our glad rags yesterday in Bath Abbey [heart eyes emoji]," she wrote over a selfie taken with her significant other in a spare moment from the day.

Sara caught up with Channel 5 news presenter Dan Walker, whom she competed against on season 19 of Strictly Come Dancing. "It's been too long my friend but was wonderful to get to spend the day with you!" she captioned a photo with the journalist inside the Abbey.

© Instagram/ @saradaviescc Sara Davies and her husband at Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty's wedding in Bath

© Instagram/ @saradaviescc Sara Davies caught up with Dan Walker at Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty's wedding

Adam and Holly's 'emotional' day

Dan and Sara both starred on the same season of Strictly in 2021 as Adam Peaty. The former co-star have clearly kept in touch over the years, with Dan and Sara both making the effort to travel to Bath to support the swimmer on his big day. Sara gushed about her years-long friendship with Adam and being there for his "emotional" day in a heartwarming post.

"Yesterday I had the privilege of being at this amazing man’s wedding - and it also gave me a moment to reflect on how lucky I’ve been to have him in my life over the past four years," she wrote on Instagram.

She continued: "From the first day we met on Strictly, we’ve been firm friends, and it was a real honour to sit in Bath Abbey and watch him get emotional as the love of his life walked down the aisle."

"It was such a special day. Simon and I had the best time, the service was beautiful - and I’m sure you’ll not be surprised to hear me say, it was hands down the best wedding food I’ve ever had," she said with a winky face emoji, seemingly as a nod to the bride's father, renowned chef Gordon Ramsay who holds an impressive eight Michelin stars across his restaurant empire. "Wishing my wonderful friend and his gorgeous bride a lifetime of happiness together."

A family affair

© PA Images via Getty Images Gordon and Holly Ramsay arrive for her wedding to Adam Peaty at Bath Abbey

Holly arrived for the ceremony at Bath Abbey alongside her famous dad, Gordon. The bride was pictured outside the venue wearing a silky white cape over her dress, ensuring her gown was kept a surprise.

Holly's sisters, Tilly and Megan, wowed in matching red bridesmaid dresses for the occasion. Tilly spoke to us about her involvement in the wedding just weeks ahead of the Christmastime ceremony. "Me and my eldest sister [Megan] are joint maids of honour," she revealed to us in October.

"It's so exciting and we love Adam. We can't wait to welcome him into the family." Of her role in the wedding, Tilly said: "I'm embracing that role, helping her out where I can. We're just planning all the fun things we can do – lots of surprises for her!"

Celebrity guest list

Victoria and David Beckham were seen arriving for the wedding in Bath alongside three of their children: sons Cruz and Romeo, and daughter, Harper. Victoria wowed in a sleek dress from her own brand, while her daughter Harper looked lovely in a satin dress also designed by her mother.

Celebrity chef Marcus Wareing was also spotted at the wedding.