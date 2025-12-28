Adam Peaty's £100k wedding accessory steals the show at star-studded ceremony with Holly Ramsay

Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty tied the knot with his fiancée, Holly Ramsay, at Bath Abbey on Saturday, but it wasn't just the couple's heartfelt ceremony that stole the show – Adam's choice of wristwear also got people talking.

The 30-year-old wore the Patek Philippe Cubitus in 18k white gold with a sunburst blue-grey dial (ref. 7128/1G-001), as identified by @young.brando on Instagram – a model that can retail for over £100,000. Patek Philippe is regarded as one of the most prestigious watchmakers in the world, known for its heritage craftsmanship and production.

© Alamy Live News. Adam's watch could be seen when he exited the Abbey with his new wife, Holly

In a post identifying the watch, @young.brando wrote: "The medium-sized options for the Cubitus in 18k white and pink gold were part of the Grande Maison's 2025 novelties. And beyond offering a more unisex option for the new line, they seem to rectify what was perhaps one of the most alienating aspects of the new collection at its launch: the outsized dimensions…

"The white-gold version, in parallel with the new Nautilus series (ref. 5811), offers the perennially popular blue-dial as an option exclusive to that material – and not in stainless steel."

WATCH: Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay leave wedding venue after marrying

According to the brand, the Cubitus offers its "casual chic" style in a medium-size version (40mm diagonal) designed to suit all wrists.

Adam and Holly's star-studded wedding

Held at the atmospheric Bath Abbey, the wedding oozed understated glamour, from Adam's watch to Holly's beautiful gown – which was expertly concealed by a bridal cape but was sure to dazzle if the lace-trimmed hem was anything to go by.

The event was attended by the Beckham family, Holly's relatives including her father, TV chef Gordon Ramsay, TV presenter Dan Walker, celebrity chef Marcus Wareing and TV personality Sara Davies.

© BACKGRID David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham are pictured arriving for the Olympian Adam Peaty's wedding to Holly Ramsay at Bath Abbey in Bath

A source attending with other onlookers told HELLO!: "With just a couple of hours before guests were due to arrive this morning, the atmosphere at Bath Abbey was already palpable."

They continued: "The 15-foot tall carved wooden door entrance to the abbey was adorned with hundreds of white roses. And by 9:30am, the Abbey organist was already warming up their hands on the keyboard."

A dramatic arrival

Holly's arrival began dramatically as she made her way to the venue. HELLO!'s source explained: "As the world's press assembled in an orderly fashion in a pen at the front of the church, four rogue photographers ran from a back door where the Beckhams had recently arrived as Holly and Gordon pulled up to the side of the church in their car.

"Eight security guards formed a barrier around Gordon and Holly as they left the car and walked around the side of the church to the main front door. The paps who had been on the back door sprinted around to try and catch up with them at the front door of the church, and they came to blows in a narrow alleyway at the side of the church just yards from 100s of members of the public who had been waiting for the church service to begin.

© PA Images via Getty Images Gordon and Holly Ramsay arrive for her wedding to Adam Peaty at Bath Abbey

"They were extraordinary scenes when the security bodyguards and the paparazzi photographers clashed and scuffled as the crowd surrounding them scattered. And in the middle of the melee, Gordon and Holly, in her wedding dress, were being jostled around just as she entered the church."

The exit was far more peaceful, however, as the newlyweds left the abbey via a path carved out by onlookers and press. It was during their walk to the car that Adam's watch could be seen clearly, his arm supporting Holly as they smiled their way towards the vehicle.