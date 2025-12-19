Inside Sara Davies' dramatic 3-stone weight loss - before and after transformation photos

Dragons' Den star Sara Davies has spoken openly about her three-stone weight loss after a doctor advised her to make some changes. Speaking with The Mirror in February, the entrepreneur, who is a proud mum of two, explained that after being diagnosed with gestational diabetes during both of her pregnancies, she began having her blood glucose levels checked yearly, which increased her chances of becoming pre-diabetic.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Sara decided to make changes after a doctor told her that she could become pre-diabetic

"Two years ago, the doctor told me, 'This is getting a little bit out of hand, by this time next year you'll be pre-diabetic.' It was the kick up the bum I needed," Sara, 41, told the publication. According to the TV star, who is now a "really happy size 14," a combination of diet and exercise helped her to improve her health.

Sara Davies reveals the lifestyle changes she made

For Sara, one of the biggest changes she made was cutting out sugar. As for her exercise regime, the Strictly Come Dancing star began going for runs regularly and made a point of training for the Great North Run half-marathon, which she'd taken part in before. "Last year I was on a mission to get a really good GNR time and kept up the running and the training," Sara noted.

© Instagram Sara Davies is now a "really happy size 14"

For the 41-year-old, who has dropped two dress sizes, body positivity has always been important, with Sara reiterating that what matters most to her is being healthy.

Cutting out sugar

In an interview with Prima, Sara revealed: "I spent the end of last year cutting out sugar. And when I say cutting out sugar, I don't just mean I stopped eating chocolate and cake. I stopped drinking fruit juice or eating fruit and cut down my alcohol intake. A lot of people say to me, 'What's your trick? How are you doing it?' And I think they just want some kind of magic bullet, but it really was just lifestyle changes."

Running

Sara enjoys going for long runs and frequently posts updates on her fitness journey. Back in May, the mum-of-two noted that her attitude to running had completely changed in recent years. "For the longest time, I thought running was just about getting 'body fit'. But the more I run, the more I realise the real benefit is the mental fitness it gives me," Sara wrote on Instagram. "The clarity. The space to think, process, and decompress."

"I genuinely don't think I've ever faced a problem I couldn't work through by lacing up and hitting the road," she continued. "Running helps me figure things out — and that headspace is everything.

"Of course, the fitness gains are a huge bonus. People still ask if I've lost weight, and truthfully, it all started when I began training for the Great North Run two years ago. I trained harder last summer, smashed a time I was so proud of, and now I'm back at it again. Determined to do myself proud this year too."