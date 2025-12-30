Taylor Swift's generous gesture brings stadium worker to tears

Taylor Swift has once again demonstrated her generosity in a way that left fans and stadium staff deeply moved.

Upon leaving Arrowhead Stadium after a Kansas City Chiefs game, the global pop icon, 36, shocked employees by personally greeting them, thanking them for their work, and offering an exceptionally generous tip.

Catering staff member Robyn Gentry later took to Facebook with an emotional post describing the encounter.

She explained that she was finishing up a to-do list and chatting with coworkers when she saw security walk through, followed by Travis Kelce, his mum Donna Kelce, and then Taylor.

"She was running around telling everyone Merry Christmas and came towards me, saying thank you so much for working on Christmas, please take this, Merry Christmas," Robyn wrote.

"My mind just froze. Of course I said Merry Christmas and thank you so much. Travis and her were smiling so big," she continued.

Still processing the encounter, Robyn looked down at her hand and realised Taylor had given her a $600 cash tip. The stadium worker immediately burst into tears, explaining that the amount equaled: “my whole paycheck for two weeks. I had just dropped that much for Christmas for eight kids.”

It was an emotional day for many at Arrowhead Stadium, as Travis played what could potentially be his final game on home turf.

Following rumours of retirement, the Chiefs tight end spoke at a press conference after the difficult game, admitting he was overwhelmed by the moment. "A whole lot of emotions," he said. "You’ve got everybody in the world watching you. You get to go out there with the young guys on prime-time television, young guys getting an opportunity to taste what this NFL life is like."

Despite any personal disappointments, Travis and Taylor left a lasting positive impact on the community that day.

Robyn later shared that she still hasn’t been able to bring herself to spend any of the cash, even framing one of the $100 bills. She described both Taylor and Travis as "very true, incredible and very kind people."

This is far from the first time the The Fate of Ophelia singer has demonstrated her immense generosity.

Over the holiday period, Taylor donated $1 million each to the American Heart Association and Feeding America, along with an undisclosed contribution to Nashville music nonprofits.

Last year, she also distributed more than $197 million in bonuses to the crew of her historic Eras Tour as a thank you for their hard work.

The gesture extended to hundreds of people who worked both on stage and behind the scenes during the 21-month global tour, including dancers, hair and makeup artists, truck drivers, caterers and pyrotechnic specialists.

The Eras Tour featured a record-breaking 149 shows across 21 countries, grossing more than $2.07 billion and cementing Taylor’s status as the richest female musician in the world.

She is also the first musician to reach billionaire status based solely on songwriting and performances, with an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion. According to Forbes, her wealth includes roughly $500 million from royalties and touring, a music catalogue valued at $500 million, and approximately $125 million in real estate.