Taylor Swift makes low-key appearance in support of fiancé Travis Kelce's major milestone

Taylor Swift made a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance at her fiancé Travis Kelce's NFL game on Monday night following the whirlwind press tour for her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. The 35-year-old wore an understated look as she supported Travis, who hit a major milestone by making his 83rd career touchdown with the Kansas City Chiefs, which is a franchise record. Taylor donned a simple red turtleneck sweater and black jeans for the outing, as well as her signature red lipstick. She wore her blonde locks pulled back and her sparkling engagement ring on full display.

"The Fate of Ophelia" singer was seen cheering on her fiancé from the Chiefs box alongside her close friend Brittany Mahomes, who is married to the team's quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Travis caught the touchdown pass from Patrick, and their partners couldn't hold back their excitement as they pointed to the players on the field. The Chiefs clinched the victory over the Washington Commanders with a 28-7 win.

Travis appeared to pay tribute to his popstar partner ahead of the game, when he walked into the venue in a burnt orange Fendi outfit complete with jeans and a distressed jacket. Orange is one of the colors of Taylor's new album, which he helped promote on his podcast, New Heights.

Taylor has been keeping an unusually low profile at Chiefs games in recent weeks, with fans seeing her walk through the hallways behind a security shield and appear at games after kick-off. Fans have speculated that this is due to heightened security concerns, particularly in light of the restraining order she won against her alleged stalker, 45-year-old Brian Jason Wagner, who has reportedly appeared at her property multiple times.

Learn more about Taylor and Travis' engagement below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Taylor Swift on her perfect engagement

In court documents, Taylor revealed that she lived with "a fear of imminent harm" because of Brian's reported visits, and "concerning and threatening" messages she claimed he had sent, as well as his false declaration that she was the mother of his child. "I do not share publicly where I reside and have never shared my address or the location of my Los Angeles residence with Mr. Wagner," she wrote.

© X/updateswiftbr Taylor was spotted at Travis' Chiefs game on Monday with Brittany

"Therefore, the fact that Mr. Wagner has determined where I reside and visited the property several times, refusing to leave and claiming to need access, makes me fear for my safety and the safety of my family." She added that he had appeared at her home on two consecutive days in May, "asking to see me personally and stating that he was there checking on a friend (again, this is entirely untrue)".

© Getty Images The singer has tightened her security in recent weeks

Despite these concerns, Taylor appears to have enjoyed an incredible year thanks to the release of her record-breaking new album and her engagement to Travis in August. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram point announcing the happy news, which came after two years of dating.

© Instagram Travis proposed to his girlfriend in August

Travis transformed his backyard into a floral wonderland while the pair were taping an episode of his podcast, and got down on one knee with a stunning vintage-inspired Old Mine Cut diamond ring. 2025 was also the year that Taylor bought back her masters recordings, after a years-long battle with her former record label.