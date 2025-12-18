David Harbour makes big decision over Stranger Things finale event after controversy

Stranger Things actor David Harbour has bowed out of attending a Stranger Things finale event on December 18. The 50-year-old actor was slated to attend Stranger Things: The Final Season Celebration at the Paley Center in New York City, however a Paley Center spokesperson confirmed that he would "not be present due to a scheduling conflict".

His name was removed as an expected attendee on the red carpet, and he is also not listed for the screening and conversation on the venue's website.

© The Game Awards via Getty Images David will not attend the finale celebration

Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin and Maya Hawke are all set to attend, although Millie Bobby Brown also canceled following a recent injury.

David's decision comes hours after a report from TMZ that claimed the actor was seen at a Encinitas Ale House on December 17 in California where he stole a patron's hat leading to a confrontation.

© WireImage Lily Allen and David divorced in 2025

TMZ, who did not publish the video, shared that it showed David entering the venue before running outside with a white cap in hand. Another man then follows and David yells: "C'mon, dude, f****** get me."

"What the f*** did I do to you, dude?" asks the second man before others exit the bar to watch what is happening. The man later walks back into the bar with his hat.

© Getty Images Lily and David wed in 2020

It has been an intense two months for the actor, who in late October was the sole subject of his ex-wife, Lily Allen's new album West End Girl, which broke open details into their marriage and its breakdown.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2020, confirmed their separation in February 2025.

© Getty Images Millie and David worked closely together on Stranger Things

The actor also faced allegations of bullying and harassment from his Stranger Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown, reportedly filed with Netflix. An investigation allegedly "went on for months," and Millie was reportedly accompanied by a representative while on set during production on season five.

However, the actress has not publicly addressed the allegations and told Entertainment Tonight that she "obviously had a really special bond with David because we have a father-daughter relationship, and we do every scene together," speaking of their roles as Eleven and Hopper in the Netflix series.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX 2025 David Harbour as Jim Hopper and Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in Stranger Things: Season 5

"It’s been so special to have him along the journey for me," the 22-year-old said.

Despite the recent controversy, David's future in Hollywood appears secure, as he was cast in November in a new true-crime drama titled Evil Genius, to be directed by Courtney Cox.

The work is inspired by the true-crime documentary series from Barbara Schroeder and Trey Borzillieri, and will aldso star Patricia Arquette, Michael Chernus, Garrett Dillahunt, Danielle Macdonald, Tom McCarthy, Gregory Alan Williams, Ryan Eggold, Owen Teague, and Harlow Jane.

"I’ve been fascinated by Evil Genius since I first saw the documentary," shared Courtney. "It’s stranger than fiction. At moments darkly funny and yet deeply emotional. A story about love, loneliness, manipulation, and the people on the fringes who get pulled into something much bigger than themselves."