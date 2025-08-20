Kelly Clarkson's co-stars rally around her following family tragedy

Kelly Clarkson is not alone in grieving her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, after his sudden passing on August 7 following a three-year cancer battle.

The Grammy winner, who is currently filming the 29th season of The Voice alongside her fellow judges Adam Levine and John Legend, has taken time away from her Vegas residency to be present for her kids River, 11, and Remy, nine.

She shared the duo with Brandon, whom she separated from in 2020 after seven years of marriage.

Steadfast support

© Getty Images Brandon passed away in August

Kelly is not alone, though, with The Voice host Carson Daly revealing that the entire team had rallied around mother of two following Brandon's death.

"It's been tough," Carson told Us Weekly. "We all knew Brandon well, and we are a family."

The "Breakway" singer also appeared as a judge on seasons 14 to 21 of the talent show, as well as season 23.

© NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Carson revealed that The Voice team was rallying around Kelly

She skipped one taping of The Voice after Brandon's death, with her spot being filled in by fellow talk show star Jennifer Hudson, as per Deadline.

Brandon was also the former stepson of country legend Reba McEntire, a judge on The Voice's 28th season along with Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg and Niall Horan.

© Getty The Voice team were also supporting Reba, Brandon's former stepmother

She was married to the talent manager's father, Narvel Blackstock, from 1989 to 2015, and welcomed her son, Shelby, with him.

"I was working with [Reba] last week, everything was fresh, so we've just been sending our prayers and support to them," Carson added. "It's a terrible situation."

"It's really no different than what you would do for your family members," he explained. "You let them know you're there, you're praying for them [and] you're giving them space at the same time."

Saying goodbye

© Michael Buckner Reba was married to Brandon's father Narvel

Reba shared her heartbreak at Brandon's loss just days after his death, reposting her son's touching tribute and adding, "Very well said Shelby. Yes we will miss him so much."

Shelby shared a heartbreaking caption to accompany photos of his brother, farewelling Brandon with his loving words.

"Words cannot begin to capture the tremendous loss our family has endured. Yesterday, we lost a brother, a father, a grandfather, and a son," he wrote. "Brandon Blackstock was an irreplaceable part of our family – funny, bright, and full of life – and he will be deeply missed."

© Getty Images Shelby shared a touching tribute to his late brother

He added that Brandon "taught me so much, leaving behind countless cherished memories" that he would "hold onto forever."

"For every treasured moment we shared, there are so many more we'll never get to make together, but I know you'll still be there," Shelby continued.

He concluded: "We will always miss you, Brandon, and we will never stop loving, remembering and celebrating you."

Time to heal

© Getty Images Kelly canceled her August shows ahead of his passing

Kelly was forced to cancel her August shows to be there for her grieving children, taking to Instagram to share the sad news with fans.

"Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas," she wrote in a statement.

© WireImage The singer welcomed her kids River and Remy with Brandon

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them. I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding."

Brandon is survived by River and Remy, as well as his older children, Savannah and Seth.