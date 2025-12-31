Alyson Hannigan shares 'magic' holiday photos with famous Buffy star husband and teen daughters

Alyson Hannigan has treated her fans to a festive family update, offering an insight into her Christmas celebrations at home with her husband, Alexis Denisof. The 51-year-old actress revealed that the Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-stars had enjoyed a "little extra magic" at home this holiday season.

The star posted a series of adorable family photographs featuring her teenage daughters, Satyana, 16, and Keeva, 13, as well as their pet Cavalier King Charles Spaniels clad in cute Christmas costumes. Alyson and Alexis donned matching plaid PJs as they enjoyed low-key family celebrations with their children.

© Instagram Alyson Hannigan shared some adorable Christmas photos with her husband Alexis Denisof

The How I Met Your Mother actress posted: "Happy holidays from our family to yours. Wishing you a season filled with love, laughter, and a little extra magic What are you most excited for going into 2026?"

Alyson, best known for playing powerful witch Willow Rosenberg in Buffy, and Alexis, who played uptight Watcher Wesley Wyndam-Pryce in the show before joining spin-off series Angel, met on the set of Joss Whedon’s iconic series back in 1997 and are still going strong today, much to the delight of their fans.

One such fan commented on the photos: "It always makes me smile to see Willow and Wesley happy together", while another shared: "Such a cute family!!! AND you have a Watcher to protect you!"

© Instagram Alexis is best known for playing Wesley Wyndam-Pryce in Buffy and spin-off Angel

Alyson and Alexis's love story

The couple have been together for 26 years and tied the knot in 2003, six years after they first crossed paths on the set of Buffy. Although their characters had minimal interaction in the Sarah Michelle Gellar-fronted show, it was "flirtation" at first sight when they met in 1997, according to the actress.

"It was basically instant flirtation. But he didn't want to date somebody he was working with. But we became immediate friends and flirted with each other shamelessly. I mean… it was pretty obnoxious," she told South Coast Today.

© Angel The couple met on the set of Buffy in 1997 and got together two years later. Alyson and Alexis are pictured in Angel

After making a big impact in season three of Buffy, showrunner Whedon signed Alexis as one of the leads supporting David Boreanaz in the spin-off series Angel. His character Wesley's transformation from meek, rule-abiding Watcher to brave demon hunter over the course of five seasons is widely regarded as one of the best character arcs in the Buffyverse.

The couple finally began dating in 1999 when Alexis moved onto the spin-off, and shared a couple of scenes together in the latter series of Angel. "When my new relationship ran its course, the whole thing suddenly changed and Alex and I started to really care about each other," Alyson previously told The Sun.

Alexis also starred alongside his famous wife during her high-profile stint on How I Met Your Mother, appearing as sleazy news boss Sandy Rivers.

© Instagram Alyson said marrying Alexis felt inevitable once they fell in love

Marriage was an inevitable step for the lovebirds. "It wasn't an important thing for me until I met Alexis," Alyson told Moviehole. "I love just exploring us together and I know he’s the one for me. I was just instantly attracted to him and we were friends for a year and a half before we dated, which I recommend."

Alexis and Alyson renewed their vows after ten years of marriage in a sunrise ceremony in October 2013 in Hawaii, with their two daughters taking on the roles of flower girl and maid of honour.

It's plain to see that the couple are still madly in love, despite all the challenges of parenting teenage daughters.

© Instagram The couple recently celebrated 22 years of marriage - and 26 years together in total

Discussing her husband’s unwavering support, particularly during her Dancing with the Stars stint in 2023, Alyson previously told People: "He's been so supportive and I'm not surprised, but I'm super appreciative. He is that guy. He's always been a hands-on dad and he's made so many sacrifices for us."