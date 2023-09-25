Alyson Hannigan movies and TV shows: where you might know her from

Dancing with the Stars is gearing up for its season 32 premiere on Tuesday, September 26, featuring a cast of new celebrity contestants.

While many of them have already attracted early buzz, Alyson Hannigan, 49, is already being propped as an early favorite by many ardent fans on social media.

Take a look at the actress' legacy in film and TV below, and you might just find something you recognize her from…

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

While Alyson first began her acting career in the mid-'80s as a child actor, she rose to prominence when she first began starring in Joss Whedon's supernatural drama Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which ran from 1997-2003.

© Getty Images Alyson starred in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" from 1997-2003

She played Willow Rosenberg, one of the title character's two best friends who starts off as a wallflower before learning to find her power and place in their monster-hunting "Scooby gang."

Willow eventually becomes a powerful witch, often helping the group out in sticky situations, and later comes out as a lesbian, a watershed moment in LGBTQ+ representation in teen dramas. The series eventually grew to become a critical darling and ratings juggernaut for the then-young WB Network.

Willow was the only character to appear in 144 episodes of the show (alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar's Buffy) and Alyson received critical acclaim for her portrayal, winning a Saturn Award and a Teen Choice Award for her work.

The American Pie series

While Alyson's star was on the rise thanks to Buffy, she solidified her place in the young adult sphere with her appearance in the 1999 sex comedy American Pie.

© Getty Images Alyson starred in the "American Pie" franchise across its four films from 1999-2012

She played Michelle Flaherty, one of the more kind-hearted characters in the film who strikes up a short-lived relationship with Jason Biggs' Jim.

However, as the American Pie franchise grew, so did their on-screen relationship, ending with them getting married and starting a family as the series' lead characters.

The original film was a box office success, grossing over $230 million at the worldwide box office. Three sequels were made: American Pie 2 (2001), American Wedding (2003), and American Reunion (2012), and each grossed over $200 million worldwide.

How I Met Your Mother

For those too young to dive into the Buffy or American Pie-verse, you might be familiar with her turn as Lily Aldrin on the hugely popular CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother.

© Getty Images Alyson starred in "How I Met Your Mother" from 2005-2014

Lily was one of five best friends who shared their loves and lives together (ala Friends, Seinfeld, you get the gist) while living in New York City and in a relationship with another one of the main characters, Jason Segel's Marshall Eriksen.

Over its nine season and 208 episode run from 2005-2014 (Alyson was in all episodes but two), the show was a ratings success and received positive critical reception, with Alyson winning two People's Choice Awards for her performance.

While a mainstream success, the show has since developed a cult following for its many recurring gags, witticisms, and catchphrases.

© Getty Images The star has been a fixture of movies and TV since the mid 1980s

Alyson Hannigan's other movies and TV shows

Apart from these, Alyson is also known for movies like My Stepmother is an Alien (1988), Date Movie (2006), and Flora and Ulysses (2021), plus TV shows like Free Spirit (1989-90), Buffy spin-off Angel (2001-03), the host of Penn & Teller: Fool Us (2016-2022), and Disney's Fancy Nancy (2018-2022).

