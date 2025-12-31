Donny Osmond's head-turning festive card featuring his huge lookalike family

Donny Osmond got merry and bright in his new festive Christmas picture with his huge lookalike family.

The actor shared a celebratory shot from his seasonal get-together which featured a plethora of family members with a range in ages, from babies to the elderly.

© Instagram Donny shared a jaw-dropping Christmas picture

Donny was seen sitting in front of his relatives in his Instagram post while holding a baby as his wife Debbie Osmond sat next to him holding a toddler. Donny sported a simple black quarter-zip sweater, tailored gray pants and black dress shoes. Debbie donned a long hot pink dress in the backyard picture.

The singer shared a sentimental message to his followers: "Debbie and I, along with our entire family, want to wish you a very Merry Christmas! It's amazing how this season has a way of reminding us what matters most: family, friends, faith, and the moments we share with the people we love. We hope that your Christmas is filled with warmth and joy wherever you may be. Hold your loved ones close, make memories that last, and enjoy every moment of this holiday season."

© Getty Images Donny has a huge family

He emphasized his strong faith during this time of year and added: "As we celebrate Christmas, it's our hope that we are not only filled with love, peace and kindness towards one another, but most importantly, may we all remember why we celebrate Christmas in the first place... The birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ and how much he loves every one of us. May his love give us all the strength, hope and courage we all need to carry on. From our family to yours. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!"

© Instagram Donny loves hosting his family

Despite Donny's family being extremely large, sadly their tradition of doing another Osmond Family Christmas Show is a thing of the past.

He revealed why and said: "I don't know if it feels organic. Those types of holiday specials that we did in the past, they don't really work these days for some reason," per People.

© Instagram Donny is a proud family man

On top of that, the finances it takes to create one are more so an investment. Donny added: "They're extremely expensive to make. Back then it was more economical. But the marketplace has become a lot different with the million channels to choose from — back then you had three networks, period."

Nothing beats nostalgia during the holidays and Donny noted: "They don't make those shows anymore. Those were so pristine. And they've tried, but they can't replicate it for some reason. Even the Donny & Marie Christmas Show or the Osmond Family Christmas shows, there's something magical about that. When I look back ... it was a different time. It's nostalgic."