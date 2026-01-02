Elton John and David Furnish break tradition by finally unveiling sons Zachary and Elijah's faces on social media

Sir Elton John and David Furnish offered fans a rare glimpse at their sons' faces as they shared an update on social media, revealing a behind-the-scenes look at their New Year's Eve plans with Donatella Versace.

The Rocket Man singer, 78, and Canadian creative, 63, share two sons, Zachary Jackson Furnish-John, 15, and Elijah Joseph Daniel Furnish-John, 12, whom they welcomed via the same surrogate in 2010 and 2013.

Preferring to keep their children's faces off their social media platform, David's New Year's Eve post broke tradition and appeared to be the first time the father had offered his followers a real glimpse at his offspring.

Uploading a photo to his Instagram account, the CEO of Rocket Entertainment Group told fans online how he rang in 2026, posing beside his husband of 20 years and his two teenage sons.

In the middle of the photo, fashion designer Donatella Versace, 70, wrapped her arm around Elijah's shoulder, who beamed at the camera, while his brother, Zachary, stood on the other side of his father, Elton.

David captioned the cosy moment and said: "Ringing in the New Year Donatella style. Thank you @donatella_versace for the spectacular dinner at @claridgeshotel. We love you. La Famiglia Forever! All the F-J’s want to wish everyone a very happy, healthy and prosperous New Year!"

© Instagram David and Elton spent NYE with their sons Elijah (left) and Zachary (right)

Fans rushed to the comments to send the famous family their well-wishes and left messages that read: "The F-J family looking sharp. Happy New Year to you all," and "Wonderful. Your boys are certainly growing up. What handsome young men. Happy New Year."

When Elton and David became first-time fathers

The hitmaker and artist, who live in Windsor, were first in a civil partnership, which they entered into in 2005 and tied the knot in a marriage ceremony in December 2014, with their sons acting as ring bearers on the day.

They welcomed Zachary first in 2010 on Christmas Day via a surrogate in California. In a statement released at the time, the couple said: "We are overwhelmed with happiness and joy at this very special moment. Zachary is healthy and doing really well, and we are very proud and happy parents."

© Michael Kovac The coupled welcomed their sons via the same surrogate

Elijah followed and was born via the same surrogate mother in January 2013 in Los Angeles. After becoming fathers of two, Elton and David revealed: "The birth of our second son completes our family in a most precious and perfect way."

The statement released after Elijah's birth continued: "It is difficult to fully express how we are feeling at this time; we are just overwhelmed with happiness and excitement."

David exclusively told us at HELLO! about his life as a father and his relationship with Elton after the star announced he was retiring to focus on family. He said: "We’ve been together for 31 years and are just so happy together. Our family is happy; we’re so collected and balanced and enjoying this phase of life with him off the road."

Why do the stars keep their sons' faces off social media?

Since their births, the two boys have featured on Elton and David's channels, but only with their backs to the camera or with their faces covered by something.

The couple had previously chosen to refrain from uploading full shots of the boys, and it is believed the reason has been to protect their privacy.

However, fans are offered the occasional glimpse inside the Furnish-John's family life as the pair share holiday snaps and photos from events attended by the whole family.

Earlier this year, Elton shared an adorable moment on his Instagram account with his sons as he took them to watch Watford FC play in their new team kit. Elton is an honorary life president of the club, which celebrated the 50th anniversary of the star becoming a chairperson in 1976.

Standing with their backs to the camera, the father and sons wore jerseys with their names emblazoned on the back and wrapped their arms around each other while they took in the action from the stands.