Elton John's sons Zachary, 14, and Elijah, 12, make incredibly rare appearance in family home video

As the creator of one of the best-loved Christmas songs, Elton John didn't disappoint when he stepped into Christmas for a special video from his home, featuring his young sons, Zachary, 14, and Elijah, 12.

The music legend, 78, was filmed in a festive video with his husband of 11 years, David Furnish and their boys, dancing away to Elton's Christmas hit, while dressed in costumes. Elton transformed into Santa, while Zachary and Elijah became Christmas elves, not forgetting to sport some funky glasses not unlike the sort worn by their music mogul dad.

The fun video, which appeared to be filmed in their rarely-seen home in Windsor, was a throwback reshared by charity Ageism is never in style.

Elton's family life

While Elton and David have a sprawling property portfolio, their primary residence is their £7 million mansion in Berkshire where they live with their two sons. Elton purchased his Old Windsor home, known as Woodside, back in 1974 for £400,000, which would now equate to around £4.2million today.

From what the double Oscar-winning music man has shown from his property, he's kept the decor incredibly traditional with lots of ornate furnishings and Persian carpets but there is one detail that is incredibly unique.

© Instagram Elton John in his dining room at his Berkshire property

The sprawling home has its own chapel on the grounds, which Elton chose to keep. Not only does the period element of the property ensure its fascinating history remains intact, but it also served its initial purpose when Elton was mourning the loss of Diana, Princess of Wales, after her tragic death in 1997.

The house, which sits on 27 acres of land, was built centuries ago for King Henry VIII's surgeon and is located just a mere ten minutes from Windsor Castle.

Bond with his sons

If one thing's for sure, it's that Elton has an incredible bond with his sons, and one thing they share is a love of football.

In September, Elton shared a moving tribute to his club, Watford and his boys on Instagram. He wrote: "Watching @watfordfcofficial wear the new kit at today’s game was another incredibly special moment for me. From standing on the terraces as a boy, to celebrating 50 years since I became Chairman with my sons, this club has been one of the great loves of my life."

The words were penned alongside a photograph of Elton and his boys wearing personalised blue football shirts. One person who was quick to weigh in on the image was Elton's close friend Elizabeth Hurley, who penned in the comments: "Beautiful picture #prouddaddy [red love heart emoji.]"