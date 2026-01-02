Joely Richardson honors late sister Natasha with bittersweet photos from summer of Liam Neeson wedding

Joely Richardson, 60, kept her late sister Natasha Richardson's memory close to her heart over her New Year celebrations. As the end of 2025 loomed, the 101 Dalmatians reflected on her family with a heartwarming tribute to her sister.

The Parent Trap star tragically passed away in 2009 from an epidural hematoma after suffering a ski fall, leaving behind her family and husband, actor Liam Neeson. Approaching 17 years on from Natasha's death, Joely reminisced about her sister's wedding to Liam in 1994 with throwback photos from the family album.

"Thinking about families over these holidays. How much we can infuriate each other, push each others buttons etc, but oh that primordial LOVE," Joely wrote. The star shared a sweet photo of her and Natasha with their actress mother, Vanessa Redgrave, their brother Carlo Nero, and Joely's daughter Daisy. Vanessa beamed beside her eldest daughter Natasha in a second photo shared by Joely.

"These photos were taken the summer my sister Natasha got married. After her honeymoon she came to visit us in London." Natasha and Liam tied the knot in a ceremony at their country home in Millbrook, New York.

Joely's daughter Daisy Bevan had been a bridesmaid for her aunt's wedding "so rushed to put her outfit back on" for the family photos. "Mum hadn’t been able to go to the wedding so we raised a glass. Raising a glass to you and yours on this eve of a new year," Joely signed off.

Natasha and Liam's wedding

© Getty Images Liam Neeson and Natasha Richardson were married for 15 years

Natasha and Liam met in 1993 while starring on the Broadway show Anna Christie. Their relationship soon blossomed from the stage to real life love. “It was great doing it every night with her and falling in love," Liam told New York Times.

It wasn't too long after striking up a romance that the couple tied the knot in a 1994 summer wedding. Their wedding included a surprise performance from Natasha, who sang Van Morrison's Crazy Love for her groom. “Behind my back Natasha had been taking singing lessons to sing it to me,” he told host John Benjamin during an appearance on My Favorite Song.

“After the ceremony we were all going out to start the night’s festivities and she grabbed the microphone and she sang me this. She had learned it and I was like ‘Wow!'” Liam and Natasha were together for 15 years up until her sudden passing in 2009.

Joely and Natasha followed in their mother''s footsteps

© Getty Joely with her late sister Natasha Richardson and their mother Vanessa Redgrave

Joely and Natasha's mother is the renowned actress, Vanessa Redgrave of Mission impossible, Camelot and Call the Midwife fame. Both Joely and Natasha followed in their mother's footsteps to take up a career in acting, while their dad Tony Richardson is a film director. And it's truly a family business with even Joely's daughter Daisy pursuing acting.

Joely revealed to us the acting advice her famous mother once gave her that stuck with her. 'Stay forever a student'. "It’s a life lesson, really," she told us exclusively. Never think you know the answers, be open and you’ll learn something new every day. Another expression is: 'Be of service.'"

"I was always acting and putting on plays for friends," she said in the same chat about her upbringing. "We’d visit my dad on holidays; there was a little wooden and stone stage in the wilds where he lived, and we put on plays there. Years later, if I felt nervous in the theatre, I’d close my eyes and picture being on that little stage."