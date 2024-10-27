Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Liam Neeson is 'past' dating as he prepares for big change
Liam Neeson and Natasha Richardson at a Chanel Dinner in 2008© Getty

Liam Neeson is 'past' dating as he prepares for major change

The action star lost his beloved wife, Natasha Richardson in 2009 

Megan Bull
TV Writer
2 minutes ago
Liam Neeson is done with dating. Speaking to People Magazine, the 72-year-old admitted, "I'm past all that," when quizzed about his love life.  

The A-lister was previously married to Parent Trap star, Natasha Richardson for 15 years before she tragically died in 2009. The couple had married in 1994 and shared two children - Micheál, 29, and Daniel, 28 - before Natasha sustained fatal injuries in a skiing accident at the age of 45.

Liam Neeson attends the premiere of the film '96 Hours - Taken 3' at Zoo Palast on December 16, 2014 in Berlin, Germany© Getty Images
Liam Neeson admitted that he's "past" dating

Following the loss of his wife, Liam was last linked to public relations executive, Freya St. Johnston. The pair dated from 2010 to 2012. He is currently single. 

While Liam has taken a step back from dating, the actor remains busier than ever when it comes to his career, although he is gearing up for a big change. During his latest interview with People, the star suggested that his days of performing fight scenes may soon come to an end. 

natasha richardson and liam neeson 2007© Getty Images
Liam was married to the late actress, Natasha Richardson for 15 years

Known and loved for his high-octane roles in Taken, The Commuter and The A-Team, the father-of-two has performed many of his own fight sequences on-screen, but he's starting to feel the physical toll. 

"I'm 72 - it has to stop at some stage," he told the publication. Currently, Liam performs some of the sequences, but his more intricate stunts are handled by his longtime stunt double, Mark Vanselow. 

"You can't fool audiences. I don't want Mark to be fighting my fight scenes for me," he added. Revealing a rough timeline for his exit from action-packed roles, Liam mused: "Maybe the end of next year. I think that's it." 

Liam Neeson attends the 2023 Spirit Of Ireland Gala© Getty
Liam has hinted that he'll step back from physically demanding action roles in 2025

In the meantime, Liam has entered the post-production phase on multiple projects. Among them, the Irish actor has wrapped filming on an upcoming reboot of The Naked Gun franchise. He is set to appear alongside Baywatch legend, Pamela Anderson. 

Additionally, Cold Storage – a thriller film which Liam shot in 2023 – is slated for release in 2025. Directed by Jonny Campbell; Joe Keery, Lesley Manville, Sosie Bacon, and Vanessa Redgrave round out the cast.

Liam Neeson and son Micheal Neeson attend the Maison Mais Non launch part© Getty
Liam pictured with his son Micheál

Vanessa, 87, is not only a legendary British actress, but she's also Liam's mother-in-law. Following Natasha's passing, Liam revealed that Vanessa had been a major source of support, and would look after her grandsons when he had to shoot on location. "I have a great support team, if I'm away on a project, my mother-in-law moves in," he said in 2014. 

These days, Micheál and Daniel are all grown up, and while they've moved out, they still live close to Liam in New York. 

WATCH: Liam Neeson and his son Micheal star together in Made in Italy

Micheál worked as a fashion gallery curator but has since turned his attention to acting with roles in 2013's Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, 2018's Vox Lux. He has collaborated with his father on two films – Cold Pursuit (2019) and Made in Italy (2020). 

liam neeson and son daniel neeson© Instagram
Liam with his son Daniel

As for Daniel, the 28-year-old has a bachelor's degree in theater and digital media production. He is the founder of De Nada Tequila. 

