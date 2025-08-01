Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson romance given heartwarming seal of approval from Natasha Richardson's family

British actress Joely Richardson has broken her silence on brother-in-law Liam Neeson's new romance with Pamela Anderson.

Liam was married to Joely's sister Natascha for 14 years before she passed away in 2009 after a tragic skiing accident in Canada.

The actor has not publicly dated since her passing 16 years ago, but amid ongoing reports that he and Pamela are in the early stages of a budding romance, Joely was quick to leave a comment on the actress' social media account that praised Liam.

"The Naked Gun is finally in theatres! Bring your friends, family, lovers… whoever… just go and have a laugh… it’s good for you! I’ll see you there," Pamela captioned a carousel of pictures of her and Liam on a photoshoot.

© Pamela Anderson Screengrab of Pamela's Instagram with comment from Joely Richardson

In the pictures, the pair were full of smiles as they threw popcorn, and in one snap Liam leaned over a reclining Pamela to take her picture.

Joely left a series of heart emojis as a comment.

© Getty Images Natasha and Liam were together for 15 years

Natasha was Joely's older sister, and their parents were actress Vanessa Redgrave and director Tony Richardson.

Their family has been an acting legacy for years; their grandfather was Sir Michael Redgrave (1908–1985) and their grandmother Rachel Kempson, Lady Redgrave (1910–2003).

© Getty Images Pamela and Liam sparked speculation

Rumors began circling Liam and Pamela when the pair couldn't keep their hands off each other at the premiere of their new film The Naked Gun on July 23, 2025.

The pair were a match made in heaven, with Pamela donning a deep purple strapless gown with a dramatic train, while Liam wore a textured gray suit with a black shirt and black dress shoes.

© Getty Images for SiriusXM Pamela and Liam hold hands during press with Andy Cohen

However Liam and Pamela have played down the reports. During an interview on the Today Show, Craig Melvin asked the pair about the nature of their blossoming relationship, a question that Pamela brushed off.

"I had never met Pamela before and we met on set and we discovered that we had a lovely budding chemistry as two actors. And I was like this is nice and let's let it breathe. And that's what we did," said Liam.

"So that's what we're doing right now, we're watching the beginning of the breathing of a budding relationship," replied Craig.

© Instagram Pamela and Liam recreate a scene from the Titanic

Natasha's friend Andy Cohen has also given his approval, sharing on his radio show that "all of the friends in this circle, are very much stanning whatever this is".

"As I was telling [Liam] at the [Naked Gun] premiere party, I go, 'Liam, [Pamela] is an independent woman, just like Tash was. She loves to cook. She has her own thing going on. She has two boys.' I mean, this just works," he added.