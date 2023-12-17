Elizabeth Hurley poses in just a robe in candid behind-the-scenes photo you can't miss

Fans of Elizabeth Hurley know full well she always looks glam when she hits the red carpet, but her glamor makes no exception when she's getting ready too.

The Gossip Girl actress proved as much with her latest behind-the-scenes photo, where she gave credit to the entourage of people that help her look her best self prior to any outing.

As the brunette bombshell gave a peek into her getting ready process, fans were as usual left in awe with her beauty.

Elizabeth took to Instagram over the weekend and shared a candid photo where she is posing in a white plush bathrobe, from which a simple black bra was peeking out.

In the shot, she appears almost with almost finished make-up, smiling at the camera as someone applied a neutral lip gloss, while someone else seemingly worked on her signature soft waves.

"Once more unto the breach…," she wrote in her caption, adding: "Actors & models must spend the equivalent of YEARS in the makeup chair."

She continued: "I love it as I get to spend time with some of my favorite artists who are wielding their brushes and working their magic," next to a string of pink heart emojis.

Her fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post with plenty of compliments, with one fan writing: "Wow you are stunning," alongside fire emojis, as others followed suit with: "Dream girl!!" and: "You are amazing!" as well as: "Looking incredible Elizabeth," plus another one of her followers added: "You just keep getting better sweetie!"

© Isa Foltin Elizabeth always looks glam

Though Elizabeth always has a glam team at the ready, last year, she opened up to HELLO! during an appearance at the annual Breast Cancer Research Fund Hot Pink Party in New York City about how she maintains body confidence and ensures she feels good in her own skin.

© Getty The actress has opened up about feeling good in her skin

At the time, she said: "I think, really, taking the time to take care of our health is one of the most important things we can do."

© Instagram

Specifically referencing breast cancer awareness – she has been a decades-long supporter of breast cancer research – she continued: "You really realize that women have to know their bodies, know their own breasts, really be aware if something feels different."

"They really need to be in tune with their own bodies," she stated, adding: "And take care of themselves in order for them to be there to take care of everybody else, because that's what we do."

