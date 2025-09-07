Elizabeth Hurley's £6m love nest amid 'whirlwind' summer with boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus

Elizabeth Hurley's new show, The Inheritance, features a stately home in Dorset to lounge around in, but it's not too dissimilar from the actress' very own £6 million mansion in Herefordshire! Elizabeth acquired Donnington Hall in 2012 with her former partner, the late Shane Warne, and remained living there after the pair split the following year. Elizabeth and Shane's son, Damian, has his own flat in London's Chelsea, however, the actress told HELLO! that he does enjoy coming back to see her in the countryside. Elizabeth has spent this summer snuggling up to her boyfriend, Billy Ray Cyrus, at her home, where she's had a "whirlwind" time.

From her very own decadent bar through to her royal-worthy garden, take a look around Elizabeth's property…

© Photo: Instagram Elizabeth is a dab hand with garden tools Gorgeous garden The 187-acre estate is likely to require a team of employees; however, the mum-of-one isn't afraid of getting her hands dirty in the garden. In fact, she told HELLO! that it's where she spends most of her time. "I spend all day outside wrestling my garden into submission," she confessed. Adding: "I have a tool shed for which only I have a key, full of my 'lady tools'. My favourite is a mini leaf blower which Joan Collins and her husband gave me. I use it every day."



The actress even tried BBQ-ing in her garden BBQ heaven During a balmy summer day, Elizabeth even tried her hand at the barbecue, posing next to her culinary delights. This snap also revealed that her beautiful lawns are immaculately manicured and her hedges are pruned perfectly. The setting really is reminiscent of a royal garden.



© Photo: Instagram The garden is perfect for relaxing days in the sunshine Lounging around When sunbathing, the model showed off her wooden sun loungers and bright parasol. She also has a useful patio area with wicker tub chairs and outdoor lamps. The exterior of the property is covered in vibrant green foliage and looks like something from a postcard – how dreamy!



The star has her very own lake On-site lake Within the many acres of land that the model owns, she has her very own fishing lake – which provides a picture-perfect scene for her glorious Instagram snaps! One day, the model donned one of her signature bikinis and posed up a storm next to this stunning feature. You wouldn't believe she's only steps from her home.



© Photo: Instagram How cosy does Elizabeth's fire look? Cosy living room Inside, the vast abode boasts 13 bedrooms and five bathrooms, and fans have been treated to various looks inside the walls via Elizabeth's Instagram feed over the years. Her cosy lounge features a roaring real fire with stone surround, a leopard print rug and a golden console table brimming with accessories. More is more when it comes to home décor in Elizabeth's book.



The property has incredible views across the grounds Stylish dining room Shared via Instagram, Elizabeth showcased a room on the ground floor of her home, which could be where she dines, and the space offers up dreamy views of her greenery outside, through the Georgian windows. This room has had the model's injection of personality with a sunburst mirror and a patterned chair brightening up the area.



© Photo: Instagram Elizabeth used her royal-worthy staircase as a backdrop for a photoshoot Grand staircase The star has a wide wooden staircase that screams stately home. As well as providing a grand entrance to the upper floors, it’s the ideal place to pose in a jaw-dropping gown, naturally! Just imagine waltzing down for breakfast each day down these wow-factor stairs.



Elizabeth's private bar is the perfect party room Private bar Elizabeth's eccentric interiors continue into her at-home bar, featuring velvet-clad furniture and much more leopard print. She also has animal ornaments throughout such as a pink flamingo and gold elephant, adding further fun to the room. Elizabeth uses this space for entertaining frequently and we can imagine she throws one hell of a party.

