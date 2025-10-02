Why are Nicki Minaj and Cardi B arguing? Their heated online exchanges explained

Their lengthy exchange started when Cardi shared that her recently released album Am I The Drama? got a double platinum certification and claimed it to be the best performing album from a female rap artist in history, which seemingly triggered Nicki. Nicki insinuated that Cardi's album sales were inflated in since-deleted tweets and that's when the drama began.

Cardi wrote on X: "Why you keep bringing up my album?? It's not the gag that you think it is...You been in the game like 16 years…You need to compare yourself to YOUR peers that started around YOUR time." She furiously added: "Those are the numbers you need to be competing wit and you can't cuz you doing lower than all of them. I was in high school when you came out wtf is you comparing yourself to me for???"

Cardi added that the star should instead be comparing her success to Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Drake's thriving careers. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper added: "Those are the numbers you need to be competing wit and you can't cuz you doing lower than all of them."