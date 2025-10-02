Why are Nicki Minaj and Cardi B arguing? Their heated online exchanges explained

It's been a minute since Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have argued online, however, as of late, they're at it again. Their heated and controversial exchange over X has taken the internet by storm as they've both been hitting below-the-belt in remarks that have been both career-based and personal. Their back-and-force argument comes at a time when Cardi recently released her highly-anticipated album Am I The Drama? as she was celebrating her album topping the charts. Find out what happened below.
You may also like
How did they start arguing?
Their lengthy exchange started when Cardi shared that her recently released album Am I The Drama? got a double platinum certification and claimed it to be the best performing album from a female rap artist in history, which seemingly triggered Nicki. Nicki insinuated that Cardi's album sales were inflated in since-deleted tweets and that's when the drama began.
Cardi wrote on X: "Why you keep bringing up my album?? It's not the gag that you think it is...You been in the game like 16 years…You need to compare yourself to YOUR peers that started around YOUR time." She furiously added: "Those are the numbers you need to be competing wit and you can't cuz you doing lower than all of them. I was in high school when you came out wtf is you comparing yourself to me for???"
Cardi added that the star should instead be comparing her success to Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Drake's thriving careers. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper added: "Those are the numbers you need to be competing wit and you can't cuz you doing lower than all of them."
What did Nicki say?
Nicki went on to mock the rapper for selling her album for $4.99, in since-deleted tweet and said that Cardi raps like Barney, and she even posted an AI-generated meme of Barney wearing the same exact outfit that Cardi wore on the red carpet. Nicki changed Cardi's lyrics on "Magnet" to say: "Abcdefgeeeee / Fallin off the charts wit a big bellyyy," Nicki wrote. "RUNNING TRAINS / barefoot, still smellyyyy / Still. you. Could. Not. outsell. Meeeee." She also accused her of getting surgery to "look like [her.] "
Nicki hit below-the-belt when she firstly brought Cardi B's children into the argument by writing that Cardi allegedly contracted Human Papillomavirus (HPV), which will negatively affect the pregnant rapper's fourth pregnancy. She went on to aggressively mock the appearance of Cardi's children and even threatened to harm her daughter Kulture.
What did Cardi say?
Cardi explained that she was enjoying her day off, when she got attacked online unprovoked. She posted a picture of her cooking and wrote: "Naaaa cuz I was really baking ribs and making blondie brownies and here come this [expletive] bothering me on a damn Monday." Cardi hit back at Nicki's initial tweets by writing online: "Nothing more annoying than a bored [expletive]. You must've missed me, huh crazy?? Now kiss my feet."
When Nicki wrote that Cardi allegedly got HPV, Cardi hit back with: "Alright now this the third tweet talkin about my pregnancy Lord protect my babies." After Nicki came in hot by attacking her kids, Cardi went below-the-belt by bringing up Nicki's brother's sexual assault case, that Nicki allegedly became infertile due to abusing drugs and that Nicki's son suffered being non-verbal allegedly due to the rapper's drug addiction. She also shared that Nicki came for her on the day of her son's birthday. Nicki continued to explicitly talk about Cardi's children therefore the rapper requested that Nicki share her location, but she did not.
Has the feud ended?
Cardi wrote a lengthy letter to Nicki, which in part read: "I'm not throwing away my career and my endorsements going back and forth with wit words wit a possessed drug addict. She added: "This my last time responding to you because this past Twitter now.. I gotta see you… but first ima tell you truth…I know you experienced a lot of trauma and abuse but drugs is not gonna help you...you need to go to therapy NOW…I'll see you when I see you." Nicki has since stopped tweeting back.
When did the feud begin?
Their feud has been going on for the past decade. The two rappers linked up for their joint song "Motorsport," however the public learned about their tension when Nicki liked an Instagram post saying that Cardi raps are "dumb [expletive] bars," in 2017. Both have thrown jabs at each other in their rap lyrics and interviews, and then in 2018, Cardi threw a shoe at Nicki at NYFW due to Nicki talking about her daughter. In 2023, Nicki's husband Kenneth Petty joined their argument by going on Instagram live, stating that his crew was in search of Offset, who was Cardi's husband at the time.