Isla Fisher looks incredible in green string bikini on Barbados holiday

Isla Fisher has ushered in the new year in unmistakably glamorous style, sharing a series of sun-soaked snaps from a tropical escape to Barbados.

The Australian actress, 49, looked radiant as she relaxed on the island, posting a carousel of images to Instagram on Friday. One standout shot saw Isla reclining on a bed in a green string bikini, her wet auburn hair draped over her shoulders after what appeared to be a refreshing dip in the sea.

© Instagram Isla looked happy and relaxed on vacation

Other images captured the Confessions of a Shopaholic star soaking up golden hour on the beach, wearing a pink floral blouse and oversized sunglasses as the sun dipped below the horizon. She captioned the post simply, "Barbados Medley," setting the vibe with The Beach Boys' 1988 hit 'Kokomo' as the soundtrack.

© Instagram Isla's 'Barbados Medley'

The getaway wasn’t all barefoot beach moments. Isla also dressed up for nights out with friends, slipping into a white low-cut dress paired with gold statement earrings and soft glam makeup. In another snap, she looked blissfully at ease in a grey tank top with her hair tied up, smiling as she enjoyed drinks with friends.

The joyful holiday scenes come after what Isla has openly described as a "really challenging" period following her split from husband Sacha Baron Cohen. The former couple announced the end of their 14-year marriage in late 2023, with their divorce finalised in 2025. They share three children together.

© Instagram The actress spent her vacation with friends

Speaking to NewBeauty in November, Isla reflected candidly on the emotional impact of the separation and the process of rebuilding her life. "It has been a really challenging time," she said. "There’s something about the divorce club that anyone in it understands in a way other people don’t. It’s a different grief."

Yet she also struck a hopeful note, describing the freedom that comes with rediscovering herself. "Creating a new identity after your divorce is so fun, though," Isla explained. "You get to reflect on your values and goals, explore new interests, focus on what you want and rebuild your sense of self."

© Instagram Isla has been rebuilding her life since her split

Isla also revealed that she was forced to rebuild her life "from grassroots level" following her divorce, after almost 14 years of marriage. The actress opened the doors to her new London home during an interview with ELLE Decoration, where she reflected on the big move she made with her kids after the family previously split their time between Australia, London, and Los Angeles.

"Trying to create a new life from a grassroots level, at least emotionally, has been challenging, but deeply rewarding," she shared. "I'm enjoying this new version of my life. I don't need to party in my house anymore. I love to get in the bath. I'll light some candles, bring in my laptop and put on something on Netflix. That's as exciting as it gets."

The actress admitted that she became overwhelmed with emotion when she moved her furniture into her new haven. "I did have a bit of a cry because this was my first time as a single woman, being in a home of my own," she explained.