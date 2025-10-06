Isla Fisher makes a rarely seen public outing with her young son

Isla Fisher was all smiles as she stepped out for a rare public appearance with one of her children, giving fans a glimpse into her low-key family life. The 48-year-old actress, known for keeping her children out of the spotlight, was spotted on the field at an NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, donning a matching look with her young son. The mother-son duo showed their team spirit in coordinated purple Minnesota Vikings jerseys, each emblazoned with their respective surnames, "Fisher" on Isla’s and "Cohen" on her son’s.

Isla paired her jersey with a slim-fitting pair of blue skinny jeans, layered over a white long-sleeve shirt, and added a chunky purple knit scarf casually slung over one shoulder. She accessorized with a small green crossbody bag and colorful sneakers, while letting her auburn waves cascade freely down her back.

Isla FIsher at the NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Cleveland Browns

Her son sported the same team jersey, comfy grey sweatpants, and sneakers, appearing relaxed and engaged as they chatted on the field before the game.

In one photo, Isla beamed as she posed holding an NFL football, proudly repping the team’s colors with an infectious energy that lit up the stadium. Another sweet moment captured the actress with her arm gently around her son’s shoulders, as the pair enjoyed the pre-game excitement together.

Isla and Sacha in happier times

This rare family outing comes amid Isla’s continued focus on parenting following her quiet separation from husband Sacha Baron Cohen earlier this year.

The former couple secretly split in 2023 but didn't announce the news publicly until April last year, finalizing their divorce this June. In the wake of their split, Isla and Sacha now co-parent their three children, which has allowed the actress to return to work after what she called a parental "power pause," during which she dedicated more time to raising their kids than working on film sets.

© Instagram Isla with her kids

"It's amazing to me that at this point in my life I've got this opportunity, in a positive way, to reinvent what the last act of my life is now from the ground up," she told The Australian, admitting that she loved returning to work. Isla admitted that she didn't fall out of love with acting; she just wanted to be more present for her kids, and fortunately, she can now do both because of co-parenting.

© Getty Images The actress revealed that she "learned so much" amid her divorce

"For most parents, we focus on our kids, and it's so divine and magical and so absorbing, but now I have some time where the kids aren't with me, so I get some time to think about what the future might hold for me," Isla, who has four films due out either this year or next, added.

In June, Isla and Sacha confirmed they had finalized their $75 million divorce, 14 months after they announced their split. "Our divorce has now been finalised," they said in a joint message to their Instagram Stories. "We are proud of all we've achieved together and, continuing our great respect for each other, we remain friends and committed to co-parenting our wonderful children. We ask for the media to continue to respect our children's privacy."