Isla Fisher makes unexpected dig at ex-husband Sacha Baron Cohen after finalizing divorce

Isla Fisher made a bold statement on Tuesday about her divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen, which was finalized more than a year after the pair announced their split.

The Australian star took to Instagram to share a tongue-in-cheek joke about marriage, just days after they were spotted attending Wimbledon separately.

A subtle jab

© Instagram Isla shared the tongue-in-cheek post on Wednesday

"For all the men who say, 'Why buy the cow when you can get the milk for free?' Here's an update for you," the post from the account She Inspires Strength read. "Nowadays, 80% of women are against marriage. Why? Because women realize it's not worth buying an entire pig just to get a little sausage."

Isla and Sacha's split appears to have been amicable, with the former couple frequently interacting on social media.

She poked fun at their divorce over the weekend by screenshotting a Daily Mail article about their separate Wimbledon appearances and quipping on Instagram, "Hang on? Who's watching the kids? @sachabaroncohen."

End of an era

© NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images The former couple announced their split in 2024

Isla and Sacha first met in 2001, wed nine years later, and welcomed three children during their time together.

They took to Instagram to announce their divorce in April 2024, with a photo of the duo dressed in tennis outfits.

"After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are finally putting our racquets down," they began.

© Getty Images Their divorce was finalized in June 2025

"In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy."

The actors then shared a statement in June 2025, revealing that divorce proceedings had come to a close and that they were looking forward to peacefully co-parenting their kids.

"Our divorce has now been finalized. We are proud of all we've achieved together and, continuing our great respect for each other, we remain friends and committed to co-parenting our wonderful children," they wrote. "We ask for the media to continue to respect our children's privacy."

Breaking her silence

© Getty Images The actress revealed that she "learned so much" amid her divorce

The Now You See Me star got candid about their shocking split in an interview with The Times in February, sharing that it was "the most difficult thing I've been through".

"I've learnt so much about myself in the process," she continued. "I never imagined my family being separated but we are committed and loving parents."

"Kids are the most important thing and you want them to really feel safe and loved. We are building a new, healthy version of what our family looks like and putting as much care and love into it as possible," Isla added.

© Getty Images She credited her friends for their steadfast support

The 48-year-old revealed that her female friendships had been a lifeline during the divorce, providing steadfast support as she navigated her new normal.

"The women in my life have held me…the female relationships that I cultivated in our business, those women have been there for me," she said. "I'm actually going to get emotional."

"I'm sitting here today because of them. I've learnt so much about the power of female friendship and I've just learnt that I do have resilience, who I am outside of a partnership and what my values are. It's been this expansive learning curve," Isla concluded.

