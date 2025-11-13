Isla Fisher opens up about 'challenging' home move with kids following divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen

Isla Fisher revealed that she was forced to rebuild her life "from grassroots level" following her divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen in 2024, following almost 14 years of marriage. The actress opened the doors to her new London home during an interview with ELLE Decoration, where she reflected on the big move she made with her kids after the family previously split their time between Australia, London, and Los Angeles. "'Trying to create a new life from a grassroots level, at least emotionally, has been challenging, but deeply rewarding," she shared. "I'm enjoying this new version of my life. I don't need to party in my house anymore. I love to get in the bath. I'll light some candles, bring in my laptop and put on something on Netflix. That's as exciting as it gets."

The 49-year-old admitted that she became overwhelmed with emotion when she moved her furniture into her new haven. "I did have a bit of a cry because this was my first time as a single woman, being in a home of my own," she explained. The former couple, who tied the knot in Paris back in 2010, announced their separation in 2024, with their divorce finalized in June 2025. The pair share three children.

© FilmMagic The couple split after 14 years of marraige

Isla also shared an insight into how she designed her home in line with her parenting rules. "I wanted the kids' bedrooms on my floor so that I can monitor smartphone use," she said. "There needed to be space for my family who live in Greece and visit me a lot and, lastly, outdoor space. With the Australian upbringing I was lucky enough to have, I've always been barefoot in the garden or on the beach, so this is as close as I can get to feeling like I'm home."

© Getty Images Isla has moved to London

Last month, Isla revealed that she used the Carl Jung method to help her through her divorce from Sacha. "This is totally personal and I say this with the caveat as it worked for me, but the concept of processing stuff and taking your time, thinking about it again and again, you don’t really feel better that way," she told The Australian. Isla and Sacha now co-parent their three children, which has allowed the actress to return to work after what she called a parental "power pause." She added: "It’s amazing to me that at this point in my life I’ve got this opportunity, in a positive way, to reinvent what the last act of my life is now from the ground up. For most parents, we focus on our kids and it’s so divine and magical and so absorbing, but now I have some time where the kids aren’t with me, so I get some time to think about what the future might hold for me."

Isla Fisher's home

© Lionel Hahn The actress collaborated with the Soho House team

The actress's London townhouse was transformed by the Soho Home team into a soft feminine space decked with quaint rugs, elegant chandeliers, and wood details. The velvet sofas are dressed with chic cushions bathed in organic textures and warm hues. "It’s all very warm and casual, but glamorous. It’s theatrical, which is a bit like me as a person I suppose," she explained.