Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen share flirty exchange amid divorce battle

Isla Fisher and her former husband, Sacha Baron Cohen, are proving that resentment and ill-will don't always have to follow after divorce.

The pair shared their first public interaction since announcing their split in April 2024 on a sizzling social media post that had fans blushing.

Isla posted a series of snaps from her photoshoot with Style Magazine on Instagram, and a particular shot saw Sacha complimenting her stunning look.

The picture featured Isla lying on a black leather lounge in a room surrounded by mirrors, sporting a pink off-the-shoulder minidress.

She wore her iconic red hair strewn across the lounge and opted for a bright red lip as she stared into the camera lens. "Happy Valentine's Day," she captioned the photo, alongside a pink heart emoji.

Sacha took to the comments to share his appreciation, simply writing, "Stunning photoshoot." Despite the fan frenzy that ensued, Isla remained cool, calm and collected, replying, "Thank you" with a smiling emoji.

She had no shortage of praise in the comments section, with fans gushing over her ageless look.

"I could fall in love with you," wrote one fan, while another commented, "How do you look as good now as you did when I first saw you on TV."

"So gorgeous babe," wrote a third, while another added, "Such a goddess!"

© Getty Images Sacha commented on his ex-wife's Valentine's Day post

It seems there is no bad blood between Isla and Sacha, despite their ongoing divorce proceedings that are due to enter their second year.

"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down," they wrote in their divorce announcement in April 2024, alongside a photo of the pair dressed in tennis gear.

They continued: "In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy."

© Getty Images The pair split in 2023 following 13 years of marriage

The comedy powerhouses first met in Sydney in 2001 and quickly fell in love before getting engaged three years later. They married in 2010 and welcomed three children together: Olive, 17, Elula, 14, and Montgomery, nine.

While Sacha has remained intensely private about their shock divorce since the announcement, his ex-wife offered a glimpse into how she is navigating life without him.

"I've learned so much about myself in the process," the Wedding Crashers actress shared with The Sunday Times.

© Lionel Hahn Isla revealed that she was not interested in dating in the near future

"I never imagined my family being separated, but we are committed and loving parents." She added: "Kids are the most important thing, and you want them to really feel safe and loved."

"We are building a new, healthy version of what our family looks like and putting as much care and love into it as possible."

When asked if she was ready to dip her toes back into the dating pool, Isla was firm in her response. "That's not on my to-do list," she said. "I'm not ready to think about any of that."