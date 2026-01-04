Madonna's son David Banda towers over her in glamorous vacation photos also featuring daughters

Madonna has rung in the new year surrounded by family.

The "Ray of Light" singer has shared a glimpse into her New Year festivities, sharing family photos featuring her stunning kids enjoying vacation with her in Morocco.

The Desperately Seeking Susan actress is a mom to daughter Lourdes Leon, 27, who she shares with ex Carlos Leon, Rocco Ritchie, who she shares with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, plus son David Banda, 20, daughter Chifundo "Mercy" James, 19, and 12-year-old twins Stella and Estere, who she adopted.

Madonna took to Instagram to ring in the new year and share more glimpses into her travels with a new photo dump, among the first photos being one featuring herself and her children posing in front of a line of Moroccan equestrians.

More photos followed of what appears to be a Tbourida, including one in which her son David is towering over her, looking dapper in a gray, pinstripe suit layered under a blue velvet cape.

The twins also stole the show in more photos, dressed up in satin dresses layered under fur jackets.

© Instagram Madonna shared a slew of photos from Morocco

"Habibi, Come Alive… it's 2026," Madonna wrote in her caption, alongside a red heart emoji and the Morocco flag, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"What a night and trip," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "God bless your year, goddess," and: "Love the outfit," as well as: "Happy new year Madonna. Looking forward to hearing your new music this year!"

Madonna's first born Lourdes did not make an appearance in the family photos from Morocco; she last appeared on her mom's social media in October, when she shared a touching tribute to her in honor of her 29th birthday.

© Instagram Her son Rocco joined the family vacation

Sharing a slew of photos of Lourdes through the years, Madonna then wrote: "Happy Birthday Lolita! Light of my Life. Never forget who you are. Little Star."

© Instagram Lourdes turned 29 earlier this year

"Shining brighter than all the stars in the sky. Never forget how to dream. Butterfly. Never forget where you come from. From Love," she added.

© Getty Images Madonna with her six children

Madonna's longtime best friend and fellow actress Debi Mazar took to the comments at the time and furthered the congratulations, writing: "My beauty… You are your mothers daughter. Happy Birthday!! Love Zia."