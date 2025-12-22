Mark Wahlberg’s wife Rhea reveals son's girlfriend's 'sweet gesture' as she shows off modeling photos

Mark Wahlberg's wife Rhea Durham is revisiting her modeling days, with the help of her son's girlfriend.

For Christmas, the Florida-born former model's eldest son Michael's girlfriend Sunni Gaines gave her an excuse to take a trip down memory lane, gifting her a picture book full of pictures of her past runway appearances and more from her modeling career.

In addition to Michael, 19, the couple, who have been married since 2009, are also parents to son Brendan, 16, and daughters Ella, 21, and Grace, 15.

As she enjoyed perusing her new book, Rhea took to Instagram and shared a glimpse into it, starting with a photo of her when she was about 22 years old, modeling for Michael Kors' 2000 collection.

Other photos followed of her modeling for major labels like Missoni, Gucci, Christian Dior, Chloe, Halston, Versace, John Galliano, Chanel, Calvin Klein, and others throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s.

"My son's girlfriend gave me a huge picture book of runway pictures that half of them I hadn't even seen or remember," Rhea then noted in her caption, adding: "These are just a few. Thank you @sunnigainess I love you."

© Getty Mark, Rhea, Michael and Sunni in 2024

Fans and family alike were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with her daughter Ella declaring: "I knew you'd love it," while her brother-in-law Donnie Wahlberg added: "My sister (in law) is a rock star!"

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham are beach-ready in Fiji

Others followed suit with: "This is such a cool, thoughtful gift," and: "You were one of the greats in this era. [Mario] Testino did incredible images of you," as well as: "Such a sweet gesture!"

Little is known about Rhea and Mark's sons and whether their eldest, Michael, is currently in college. Their youngest, Grace, is an avid horseback rider, and recently recovered from an injury, of which Mark told Access Hollywood: "She's doing great. It was terrifying. It's a very, very dangerous sport, but she's so passionate about it."

© Instagram Sunni makes frequent appearances on Rhea's social media

Meanwhile her older sister Ella is a student at Clemson in South Carolina. "She's just so happy there," he said in 2023 speaking with TODAY, adding: "She's really thriving so I understand. Obviously, it's more difficult for moms, because when you have a child, your own existence revolves around taking care and nurturing this child and helping them grow. But you're giving life and they go off and do their thing, and hopefully, they come back and spend time with you."

© Getty The Wahlberg family in 2025

The Wahlberg-Durham family has been living in Las Vegas since 2022, and have gushed about the decision. Mark, opening up about leaving Los Angeles during an appearance on TODAY in 2023, noted: "You have Las Vegas, and people think automatically, 'Oh, the Strip.' But [in] Nevada, there are wonderful communities."

Though he admitted: "I miss California, I miss the weather," he added: "The kids are thriving [in Las Vegas]." He further shared: "I live in a wonderful community that's really faith-based, great schools. There's much more to Las Vegas than the Strip."