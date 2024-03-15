Meet Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's rarely-seen kids – adorable photos of their sons

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are two of the biggest names in Hollywood – but when it comes to their children, they are notoriously private.

The couple are parents to sons Silas, eight, and Phineas, three, and they have never shared photos of their faces on social media, preferring to post images of them in costume or taken from a distance instead.

Justin and Jessica were so adamant about raising their kids away from the spotlight, they relocated to Montana away from the glare of Los Angeles.

Speaking about their privacy preference, Justin previously said on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast: "I try to be conscious of making sure we can live a life where we're not weirdly private."

He continued: "But we're conscious of making sure they can be kids for as long as possible and not have the weight of somebody else treating them differently because of something that their parents do."

© Instagram Justin and Jessica never reveal their sons faces online

Over the years, Silas and Phineas have made occasional appearances on their parents' social media, and in February a new photo shared by Jessica revealed just how different the siblings are.

In the image, the brothers ate their lunch while watching an episode of SpongeBob Square Pants inside their luxury home.

Phineas has adorable long, blonde hair cascading over his shoulders while Silas sports short, dark hair.

© Instagram Silas and Phineas have completely different hair

Meet Justin and Jessica's kids below…

Silas Randall Timberlake

© Instagram Justin and Silas share a love of the outdoors

The couple welcomed their first child, Silas, on April 8, 2015.

They spent months keeping Jessica's pregnancy a secret, but on his 34th birthday, Justin confirmed that they were expecting.

"Thank you EVERYONE for the Bday wishes! This year, I'm getting the GREATEST GIFT EVER. CAN'T WAIT," he captioned a photo of him kissing Jessica's bare baby bump.

© Instagram Justin confirmed Jessica's first pregnancy on his 34th birthday

Silas was named after Justin's maternal grandfather, Bill Silas Bomar. He and his dad also share the same middle name, Randall, after Justin's father.

Six months after Silas' birth, Jessica appeared on Today and shared her thoughts on motherhood.

© Instagram Jessica finds motherhood very rewarding

"It's an amazing, amazing experience. Incredibly hard — the hardest job in the world, and I've never been more thankful and grateful to my own mother," she said.

Phineas Timberlake

© Instagram Phineas has the most adorable blonde curly hair

Justin and Jessica's second son, Phineas, was born in July 2020 but they didn't confirm his arrival until January 2021.

"His name is Phineas, and he is awesome and so cute and nobody's sleeping but we are thrilled. We are thrilled and we couldn't be happier. We are grateful," Justin said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

A few months later, Jessica revealed that her second pregnancy was never supposed to be a secret. "I had, like, a secret COVID baby," she said on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast.

© Instagram Justin and his family live in Montana

"It wasn't like it was supposed to be a secret. It was, just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left."

The Sinner star admitted that she feared due to lockdown restrictions, Justin wouldn't be allowed to be at the birth.

© Instagram Jessica gave birth to Phineas during COVID-19

"I was really getting nervous about that situation," she said. "But yes, he was allowed. I think if I had to be there alone, that would have been horrible. I would have been really scared."

