Jessica Biel shares photo of rarely-seen sons with Justin Timberlake amid unexpected diagnosis

Jessica Biel was a proud mom on Thursday when she shared rare insight into her home life with sons Phineas and Silas, whom the actress shares with her husband Justin Timberlake.

The 43-year-old took to Instagram to show fans what their tight-knit family had been up to over the summer, and included a sweet snap of the brothers in the photo carousel.

© Instagram Jessica shared the sweet snap of her sons on Thursday

Silas, 10, held a skateboard in the shot while hugging his five-year-old brother, who stood beside a bright green scooter. Their faces were obscured in the picture and the boys both wore protective helmets.

"Family summer vibes," Jessica wrote in the caption. The post also featured a glowing selfie of the brunette beauty, a shot of a rainbow over a lake, and an ice cream boat.

Justin's candid confession

© Michael Buckner The singer revealed his health battle in August

Jessica's insight into the family's serene summer vacation comes just two weeks after her husband Justin revealed that he had been diagnosed with Lyme disease, following complaints of his lacklustre concert performances.

The former *NSYNC member took to social media to share the news, writing his intention to "shed some light on what I've been up against behind the scenes".

"Among other things, I've been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease – which I don't say so you feel bad for me," he explained. "Living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically."

"When I first got the diagnosis, I was shocked for sure," he continued. "But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness."

© Instagram Justin was supported by his family on tour

"I was reluctant to talk about this because I was always raised to keep something like this to yourself. But I am trying to be more transparent about my struggles so that they aren't misinterpreted."

Justin added that he wanted to bring awareness to the disease in the hopes of helping others.

Settling down

© Instagram The couple moved their family out to Montana

Jessica and Justin opted to move away from the chaos of Los Angeles after listing their home in 2021 for $35 million.

The family of four then settled down in Big Sky, Montana, which has become a hub for celebrities in recent years thanks to the exclusive Yellowstone Club, a members-only ski and golf resort that sits on 13,600 acres of land.

Speaking to InStyle in May, Jessica shared that her typical day in Big Sky includes skiing with her husband in the morning, and then picking up their kids for another ski session in the afternoon.

© Instagram The family of four live in Big Sky

"Spending time with the family unit is a huge priority right now, because I've been gone, Justin's been gone," she told the publication.

"These moments at this time feel kind of priceless…We're doing the same thing every other parent is doing: 'Okay, tennis. You got the tennis? I'll get the thing,'" she added.

© Instagram Justin and Jessica like to keep their kids away from the spotlight

"Sometimes we do a good job; we try to have one of us working full-time, only one. It doesn't always happen, because the opportunities arise and the timing is what it is. You just have to take advantage of it."

The duo are fiercely protective of their boys and have explained several times that they want to keep them off social media for as long as possible, until Phineas and Silas can decide for themselves.